The Ultimate Wine Tour of Washington State

With its dark-as-steel Puget Sound and snowcapped mountains, Washington may not look much like wine country at first. But stay in one of the state’s quintessential wine towns and you’ll quickly discover that some of the country’s best syrahs, merlots, and chardonnays are being produced here.

share this article

Tucked into the nation’s far northwest corner, Washington wine country is special—and its grape-growing regions unique—because of an exceptional range of growing conditions. The Cascade Mountains bisect the state, a concrete curtain between the maritime climate of the Puget Sound area (where little more than 100 acres are planted with wine grapes) and the semi-arid, blue-skied continental climate well-suited to large-scale grape growing, to the east. Cross eastward from Seattle over those mountains and you’ll find some 300 days of annual sunshine, miles of fruit orchards, and near-desert landscapes that roll down from mountain plateaus, until they drop into cliffs above the massive Columbia River. There, in Washington’s east, are hilltop wineries overlooking glacial lakes, vineyards abutting dormant volcanoes, and acres of vines covering rock-strewn soils shaped by the Ice Age. Plus, plenty of charming small towns. While the state’s wines have gained renown, its wine country remains bucolic—with lakeside hamlets, college towns turned wine hubs, and Old West outposts—where you’re more than likely to rub elbows with the local winemaker while admiring local art. Here are four essential wine towns to uncover the essence of Washington wine country. Courtesy of DeLille Cellars Near Seattle, the town of Woodinville features more than 150 wineries and tasting rooms representing producers from across Washington State (including DeLille Cellars). Woodinville Pours All of Washington’s Wines With its proximity to Seattle, 30 minutes away, Woodinville is the closest place to get a taste of Washington wine while staying west of the Cascades. While most of the state’s grapes are grown east of the mountains, numerous wineries import them to produce their wines in Woodinville, nestled in the Sammamish River Valley. More than 150 wineries and tasting rooms, representing the state’s wine scene as a whole, make the town well worth a visit. There’s the Chateau St. Michelle winery, where peacocks stroll the property and music acts such as Josh Groban and the Steve Miller Band perform in the summer—plus multiple tasting rooms. Just down the road, in the Hollywood District, more than 50 tasting rooms cluster, including DeLille and Sparkman cellars and Gorman and Guardian wineries. For those more interested in spirits or hops (Washington is the nation’s largest hops producer), there are more than a dozen breweries, distilleries, and cideries to visit, too. Where to Stay: A short walk from the Hollywood District is the Pacific Northwest–styled, rustic-chic, 84-room Willows Lodge—with stone-trimmed fireplaces and soaring ceilings, a spa, and complimentary loaner bicycles, set on five acres along the Sammamish River. Courtesy of Icicle TV Set within the “American Alps,” Bavarian-inspired Leavenworth puts forth an atmospheric setting for sampling the greater wine region’s bounty. American Alps Abut Wine Country in Leavenworth

Article continues below advertisement

Cross that Cascades corridor, and the wine regions begin to appear: The Columbia Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA) extends from the Columbia Gorge on the state’s southern border all the way north, nearly to Canada. It’s home to an area referred to as the American Alps, where a craggy, soaring alpine backdrop meets the Wenatchee River running with snowmelt. Here—100 miles east of Woodinville—is small-town Leavenworth, a hamlet that embraced the Alpine feel by adopting a Bavarian theme: Today, every gallery and tasting room sits behind a Bavarian facade. Sure, Leavenworth is at the very western edge of wine country (it’s on the northwestern fringes of the Columbia Valley AVA and between the Lake Chelan and Ancient Lakes AVAs to the north and south, respectively)—and bier and brats proliferate. But it’s home to nearly a dozen tasting rooms for Washington wineries growing grapes in adjacent wine regions, including Boudreaux Cellars, with its cabernets using some of state’s oldest vines. It’s a great base for nearby white-water rafting trips, as well as the arts: The Icicle Creek Center for the Arts hosts Shakespeare performances and a chamber music institute during the summer, and it streams the Metropolitan Opera’s performances all season long. Where to Stay: Along the Wenatchee River, three miles from the heart of Leavenworth’s tiny downtown, Sleeping Lady Resort epitomizes the Pacific Northwest ethos, with six clusters of rooms (six to eight per compound) sequestered among the pines. Quietly elegant, it’s a great place to take in the stars from the rock-walled hot tub or grab hiking boots, a bike, or snowshoes and explore. Courtesy of Tsillan Cellars On the southern side of scenic Lake Chelan, the impressive tasting room at Tsillan Cellars is matched by sweeping lawn, vineyard, and lake views. Chelan Pairs Whites With a Glacial Lake In northcentral Washington, about 70 miles northwest of Leavenworth, blue-green Lake Chelan stretches for 50 miles, from the Cascade Mountains to farmland, with vineyards dotting the hills. At the lake’s east end is small-town Chelan, home to boutique shops, galleries, and bakeries. A vintage car show, Cruizin Chelan, kicks off summer, followed by weeks of music in the park and concerts in the surrounding vineyards; come January, locals build a pyre of their Christmas trees and bring in bands for Winterfest.

Article continues below advertisement