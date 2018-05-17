The quickest way to reach Martinique is to fly into Aimé Césaire International Airport (FDF), located eight miles from the Fort-de-France city center. American Airlines offers up to three direct flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Miami, as well as daily connecting flights from New York, Boston, and Washington, D.C. Connecting service from the United States through other Caribbean islands is also available via Caribbean Airlines, Winair, Air Caraïbes, and Air Antilles. For travel by sea, large cruise liners dock at the harbor in Fort-de-France throughout the high season from December to April.

Once on Martinique, the most convenient way to get around is to rent a car. You can drive using a license from most nations and the roads are generally kept in excellent condition; be aware that traffic can be extremely congested at times, especially in Fort-de-France. Taxis are common but fees are very high, and there are no rideshare services on the island. Public transportation options are limited, with only a small fleet of buses serving Fort-de-France proper, though there is ferry service between Fort-de-France and Trois-Îlets every day from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.