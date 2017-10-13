The Caribbean Island Tourists Overlook and Locals Love

The small island nation of Grenada—situated off Venezuela ’s northern coast near Barbados and Saint Lucia —is one the Caribbean's most under-the-radar destinations. The group of islands avoided damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria (it's located outside the Caribbean's hurricane belt), and still hopes to host tourists this season. Here are the three best ways to get to know Grenada:

By its dependencies

It’s hard to believe an island could get more relaxed than Grenada, but Carriacou (population: 6,000) and Petite Martinique (population: 900) have their big sister beat. Carriacou is about two hours from Grenada by ferry, or 20 minutes by plane. After strolling through Hillsborough, the sleepy main town on Carriacou, head for the aptly named Paradise Beach or hire a boat and snorkel the calm waters off Sandy Island. For dinner, check out Bogle’s Roundhouse for callaloo tortellini or other contemporary Caribbean fare at. With 22 rooms and beach views, the newly renovated Mermaid Beach Hotel is the best place to bed down for a night or two. When you’re ready to bounce to Petite Martinique, hop a local ferry or charter a private yacht. (There is no airport.) For such a tiny island (586 acres), it proffers a surprising number of diversions: snorkeling at Palm Beach and hiking the Piton volcano, for instance. If you’re lucky, your visit will coincide with a ceremonial boat-launching, when the whole island gathers to sing hymns, and the new vessel is blessed by a local priest.

