8 U.S. Hotels With Mind-Blowing Room Service Menus

When on vacation, there is no better way to treat yourself than by ordering room service. There’s just something about eating a gourmet meal, atop a fluffy bed, that makes you want to lean back and exclaim “this is the life.” But the following restaurants take it to the next level with some of the best in-room dining in the country. Unique displays, menus curated by acclaimed chefs, all-inclusive deliveries, and even on-call chefs prove that these hotels know the true pleasure that is a well-executed room service experience.

So whether you’re tucking in for a solo night of ordering on-demand movies or plotting a romantic night in with your travel companion, these room service offerings will make you feel—and eat—like royalty.

1. The Surrey, New York City

Swanky Upper East Side hotel The Surrey has an unparalleled level of onsite dining—after all, it is home to acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud's Café Boulud. If you’re more apt to stay in for the night, the in-room menu offers selections from the Café Boulud menu so guests can enjoy fine dining on a completely private setting. 20 E 76th Street, New York, NY 10021; (212) 288-3700

2. Hôtel Americano, New York City

Hip hangout Hôtel Americano offers a variety of on-site dining options, but we’re partial to the bento box room service menu (pictured at top). Five selections are offered for breakfast, while five others are offered for lunch and dinner, and all are available to order via the in-room iPad. 518 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001; (212) 216-0000

Breakfast at the Beverly Wilshire Photo courtesy of The Beverly Wilshire

Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles

The stunning Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons hotel, prides itself on offering a unique spread of in-room dining menus — especially for the little ones. The children’s menu is divided into “kids’ stuff” (for those up to eight years old) and “big kids’ stuff” (for those aged nine through 12). They also provide selections for “little ones,” including organic baby food and teething biscuits. 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212; (310) 275-5200

In-room dining at Monhonk Mountain House Courtesy of Monhonk Mountain House

The only thing better than ordering room service is ordering all-inclusive room service. That’s just what the Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian castle on Lake Mohonk in upstate New York, offers their guests. All meals are included—even those that guests choose to eat by the fireplace in their private rooms. 1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561; (845) 765-3286

Dinner at Trump International Hotel & Tower Photo courtesy of Trump International Hotel & Tower

Renowned onsite restaurant, Jean-Georges, provides 24-hour room service to guests at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan. Better yet, if you give the hotel advance notice, they will arrange for a chef to prepare a multi-course gourmet menu in the suite’s kitchenette—the ultimate private dining experience. 1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023; (212) 299-1000