8 U.S. Hotels With Mind-Blowing Room Service Menus

By Nile Cappello

Jan 5, 2016

Breakfast bento box at Hôtel Americano

This goes way beyond a burger and fries

When on vacation, there is no better way to treat yourself than by ordering room service. There’s just something about eating a gourmet meal, atop a fluffy bed, that makes you want to lean back and exclaim “this is the life.” But the following restaurants take it to the next level with some of the best in-room dining in the country. Unique displays, menus curated by acclaimed chefs, all-inclusive deliveries, and even on-call chefs prove that these hotels know the true pleasure that is a well-executed room service experience. 

So whether you’re tucking in for a solo night of ordering on-demand movies or plotting a romantic night in with your travel companion, these room service offerings will make you feel—and eat—like royalty.

1. The SurreyNew York City

Breakfast at The Surrey
Breakfast at The Surrey
Photo courtesy of The Surrey

Swanky Upper East Side hotel The Surrey has an unparalleled level of onsite dining—after all, it is home to acclaimed chef Daniel Boulud's Café Boulud. If you’re more apt to stay in for the night, the in-room menu offers selections from the Café Boulud menu so guests can enjoy fine dining on a completely private setting. 20 E 76th Street, New York, NY 10021; (212) 288-3700

2. Hôtel AmericanoNew York City

Hip hangout Hôtel Americano offers a variety of on-site dining options, but we’re partial to the bento box room service menu (pictured at top). Five selections are offered for breakfast, while five others are offered for lunch and dinner, and all are available to order via the in-room iPad. 518 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001; (212) 216-0000

Breakfast at the Beverly Wilshire
Breakfast at the Beverly Wilshire
Photo courtesy of The Beverly Wilshire
3.

Beverly Wilshire,  Los Angeles

The stunning Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons hotel, prides itself on offering a unique spread of in-room dining menus — especially for the little ones. The children’s menu is divided into “kids’ stuff” (for those up to eight years old) and “big kids’ stuff” (for those aged nine through 12). They also provide selections for “little ones,” including organic baby food and teething biscuits. 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212; (310) 275-5200

In-room dining at Monhonk Mountain House
In-room dining at Monhonk Mountain House
Courtesy of Monhonk Mountain House
4. Mohonk Mountain HouseNew Paltz, NY

The only thing better than ordering room service is ordering all-inclusive room service. That’s just what the Mohonk Mountain House, a Victorian castle on Lake Mohonk in upstate New York, offers their guests. All meals are included—even those that guests choose to eat by the fireplace in their private rooms. 1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561; (845) 765-3286

Dinner at Trump International Hotel & Tower
Dinner at Trump International Hotel & Tower
Photo courtesy of Trump International Hotel & Tower
5. Trump International Hotel & Tower, New York City

Renowned onsite restaurant, Jean-Georges, provides 24-hour room service to guests at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan. Better yet, if you give the hotel advance notice, they will arrange for a chef to prepare a multi-course gourmet menu in the suite’s kitchenette—the ultimate private dining experience. 1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023; (212) 299-1000

Private Terrace views at Enchantment Resort
Private Terrace views at Enchantment Resort
Photo courtesy of Enchantment Resort
6. Enchantment ResortSedona

There’s a lot to love about the 70-acre, luxury Enchantment Resort in Sedona, Arizona—but one of the best parts about staying here is the “custom culinary” in-room program. The “in the raw” option includes a room service tray of ready-to-cook barbecue favorites for guests to cook themselves on their private patio grills. In addition to meat, the delivery includes fresh garden greens, seasonal vegetables, baked potatoes, fresh-baked bread, butter, and condiments. Best of all, they even include the ingredients to make s’mores for dessert. For guests whose rooms don’t have grills already, in-room dining will provide one for the meal. 525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336; (844) 244-9489

Cocktail party-ready at Cavallo Point
Cocktail party-ready at Cavallo Point
Photo courtesy of Cavallo Point
7. Cavallo PointSausalito, CA

Across the bay from San Francisco, Cavallo Point Lodge is a gorgeous getaway with bridge-and-water views and a superb room service menu. Apart from a wide selection of breakfast selections and dinner entrees, Cavallo Point offers cocktail party-ready booze selections. Guests can order half-bottles of alcohol spirits, each which comes with choice of mixers and ice service. 601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965; (415) 339-4700

Dizzying views at The Cosmopolitan
Dizzying views at The Cosmopolitan
Photo courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
8. The CosmopolitanLas Vegas

The dazzling Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas melds "Sin City's" famous party atmosphere with a distinctly high-end experience. The extensive room service menu offers everything from morning cocktails to customized sandwiches, but the star of the in-room dining show is the selection of deliverable packages. The themed, party-ready offerings include the “Market Seafood Display” with fresh coastal selections, the “Border Crossing” with chips, empanadas, guacamole and Mexican beers, and the “Game Day” with pizzas, burgers, hot wings and cold beers. 3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109; (702) 698-7000

