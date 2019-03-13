7 U.S. National Parks That Shine in the Spring

They say timing is everything, and the maxim rings especially true when planning your next trip to a national park. Whether you’re looking to avoid crowds and extreme heat or your goal is to catch seasonal phenomena like blooming wildflowers or the northern lights, consider this your cheat sheet to the parks that show off their best colors in the spring.

Photo by Radoslaw Lecyk/Shutterstock In Death Valley National Park, wildflower superblooms can occur from February to July, depending on rainfall in the area.

California and Nevada

Why spring? You’ll beat the heat.

Famous for being considered the hottest place on Earth, Death Valley National Park often reaches temperatures of 120 degrees Fahrenheit and higher in the summer. Happily, springtime highs in the area hover in the 70s, 80s, and 90s—a much more comfortable climate for exploring the expansive salt flats of Badwater Basin or searching for Racetrack Playa’s mysterious “sailing rocks.”

Stay: The 93-year-old Oasis at Death Valley is back in the bloom of youth after a multimillion-dollar refurb that wrapped up in 2018. All 66 rooms were redone, and the historic spring-fed pool (naturally 87 degrees year-round) now features cabanas, a bar, and a café. There are also 22 casitas on the property.

Photo by Jon Beard/Shutterstock Olympic National Park encompasses several different ecosystems, including glacier-capped mountains, old-growth rain forests, and wild Pacific coastline.

Washington

Why spring? It’s an optimal time to spot wildlife.

In the spring, gray whales and numerous species of bird migrate to Olympic National Park. Bears also come out of hibernation, and rain-forest creatures like banana slugs, frogs, and giant green anemones thrive in the heightened humidity. Look for deer, bobcats, mountain lions, bald eagles, and elk on the park’s 611 miles of hiking trails—but exercise caution and always keep your distance, of course.

Stay: Located within the national park, Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort offers a poolside massage that is a soporific complement to a posthike soak in the rustic resort’s hot-spring pools.

Photo by Elena Larkina/Shutterstock Cooler temperatures and fewer crowds make spring an ideal time to visit the hugely popular Grand Canyon National Park.

Arizona

Why spring? You’ll find it far less crowded.

Summer is peak season at Grand Canyon National Park, which means heavy traffic on popular nature walks and crowding at prime viewpoints should be expected then. To avoid the masses, hit the sweet spot between spring break and the start of summer vacation (from late March to early May). Head for the Grand Canyon West area to peer down at this world wonder from the 4,000-foot-high Skywalk bridge.

Stay: Reserve one of 44 cabins at Hualapai Ranch, located on the West Rim. Nearby, you can fly over Quartermaster Canyon on the Zipline at Grand Canyon West, which can hit speeds approaching 40 mph.

Photo by Anton Foltin/Shutterstock Saguaro National Park consists of two sections situated around Tucson, Arizona.

Arizona

Why spring? To see the wildflowers.

Only found in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, the saguaro cactus flourishes in Saguaro National Park, which is home to approximately 1.6 million of the tree-like cacti. In addition to favorable weather and extended daylight hours, the month of April also presents the chance to see the saguaro cacti’s white blossoms (Arizona’s state flower), as well as a riot of other desert wildflowers.

Stay: Tucked in the foothills of the nearby Santa Catalina Mountains, El Conquistador Tucson, a Hilton Resort features an 18-horse stable, a salsa garden, and firepits, three golf courses, and six pools.

Photo by Mike Ver Sprill/Shutterstock Yosemite National Park is famous for its towering waterfalls, granite cliffs, ancient sequoias, and valley meadows.

California

Why spring? For the epic waterfalls