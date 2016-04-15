6 Ways Southeast Asia is Celebrating the New Year

Better bring a waterproof camera if you want to be a part of some of these crazy fun holidays

If you're anywhere in South East Asia this weekend, you'd better be celebrating! April 13th marks the start of traditional New Year festivities in many parts of the region. From three-day water fights to giant parades, each country has a unique way of kicking off the new year.



Nepal

One of the most festive places to celebrate the New Year in Nepal is in the ancient city of Bhaktapur, located in the east corner of the Kathmandu Valley. Surrounded by an intricate weave of monasteries and ancient artwork, revelers mark the close of the year with a god- and goddess-adorned chariot parade and a massive game of tug-of-war between east-side and west-side city dwellers.The winners, of course, are slated to be more prosperous in the coming year. In other small towns around the valley, people welcome the New Year by covering themselves in vermillion powder for the Sindoor Jatra festival, and toting similarly-intricate chariots through the town. Boiling milk at dawn in Sri Lanka Photo by Amila Tennakoon/Flickr Sri Lanka

While the While the Sinhalese and Tamil people of Sri Lanka have a rocky political history, the New Year brings the entire country together in ritual celebrations of family and harvest. Known asAvurudu in Sinhala and

Puththandu in Tamil, both cultures begin their traditions by bathing the night before the New Year. Then, starting on April 13th, loud firecrackers sound off all over the country, marking the best moments throughout the day to wash, exchange money, clean house, and anoint special oils. Families across the country rise early on the morning of the New Year to boil milk at the entrance of the house, watching the milk boil over the edge of the pot as the first light heralds approaching joy and bounty. Later in the day, Sinhalese households exchange sweets with neighbors, while elders in the Tamil communities present youngsters with small amounts of money as a symbol of luck and prosperity to come. Myanmar

While there are many important rituals involved in the Burmese New Year celebration of Thingyan, the most distinguishable of them all is the Water Festival. It’s the most boisterous part of the celebration, which historically represents the day that Thagyamin, king of the spirits, descends from the heavens onto earth. To the outsider, this widespread celebration might just look like a country-wide water fight, and with youthful revelers toting water guns, hoses, and buckets through the streets with pop music blaring from the speakers of street performances, it’s easy to see why. However, the practice of splashing neighbors during the New Year started with the act of pouring water from scented bowls to mark a cleansed soul, ready for a fresh and sinless beginning. The escalation into a huge water fight is just a little extra fun. Mid-attack in Chiang Mai, Thailand Photo by Maggie Fuller Thailand

However, the biggest water fight in the world takes place in Thailand during the New Year festival. The holiday, known as Songkran, officially spans three days, especially in bigger cities like

