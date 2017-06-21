5 Ways to Cruise Around the World

The swell of new ways to travel by boat means that every passenger can be the captain of his or her own adventure, whether they crave a small-ship adventure or a more traditional cruise. We're onboard with that. Ready to set sail? Here are five exceptional ways to answer the call of the sea.

Hire a private yacht

Make like Jay-Z and Beyoncé in Saint-Tropez by chartering a private yacht—or perhaps something a touch more modest? GetMyBoat is the mariner’s answer to Airbnb, with 65,000 boat rentals—everything from rowboats to sailboats to 271-foot superyachts—available in 171 countries. The options range from low-budget backpacker fare (sailing on a 45-foot cutter rig between Portobelo, Panama, and Cartagena, Colombia, with a stop in the San Blas Islands, for $525 per person) to pretty swank (chartering a 47-foot captained catamaran in Auckland to circle the Whangaparaoa Peninsula at $1,405 per day).

Travel by cargo ship

It’s the French Polynesia conundrum: Tahiti and Bora Bora are easily accessible but less authentic; touring the Marquesas, north of the Tuamotu Archipelago, avoids the resorts but requires a private yacht. The solution: The Aranui 5, a cargo freighter with 103 no-frills cabins accommodating some 254 guests, which stops at remote islands on 14-day routes from Papeete. Beds in an eight-person Class C dormitory from $2,920.

Go canal boating