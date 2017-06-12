The Nicaraguan Islands You’ll Never Want to Leave

Twenty thousand years ago, the eruption of Nicaragua’s Mombacho Volcano formed Las Isletas, a series of islands just a 10-minute water taxi ride from the port of Granada, the former colonial capital. Today, archipelago real estate is exploding, along with Granada’s food scene and other developments, including a controversial interoceanic canal project that threatens to wreak environmental havoc on lake life. Make for the pristine private islets while you can.

It’s easy to do, given that most lodges are located on private islands. Try the nine-room Jicaro Island Ecolodge or reserve one of five rooms—choose from a rancho on stilts, a bungalow, or a secluded casita—at the solar-powered Isleta el Espino. The staff, nearly all resident islanders, can tell you the story behind every gorgeous hand-hewn detail, down to the hammocks (made in a hearing-impaired weavers’ workshop in Granada) and the towels (loomed in a women’s collective in León).

To get a sea-level perspective on the archipelago, paddle one of the lodge’s kayaks between islands. Watch guardabarranco, the national bird, flit from tree to tree and local fishermen cast homemade nets to the mar dulce or “sweet sea.” El Espino can arrange lessons in the fishing technique known as atarraya (the graceful, circular toss of the nets is not as easy as it looks), as well as bird-watching and volcano tours and cruises to artisan villages.