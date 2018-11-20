This City Might Be Europe’s Next Foodie Haven

Galway, long known for a thriving arts community, has turned its creative energies to food. Today, this small Irish city on Europe’s western edges is emerging as a hot spot of gastronomy.

share this article

Ernie Deacy has seen a lot since opening his market on Sea Road more than four decades ago. “When I started, I sold just the basics–veggies, fruit, the daily catch,” Deacy tells me. “That’s all changed now.” Standing behind his register in a white grocer’s coat, reading glasses low on his nose, Deacy says most of the chefs here in Galway’s West End depend on him not only for produce but specialty foods as well. “I’ve got 135 spices and herbs here now, if you can believe that. These days everything’s made from scratch–the soups, sauces, everything. I open at seven in the morning and they’re prepping in the restaurants even earlier. That would be unheard of 10 or 20 years ago.” I met Deacy while in Galway attending Food on the Edge, a gathering of 400 chefs, restaurateurs, and other food industry professionals from across the globe. Since 2015, the symposium has brought many of the industry’s forward thinkers to Galway. This year, more than 60 speakers covered topics like preventing food waste, increasing urban agriculture, and the benefits of goat farming. During the two-day event, local vendors handed out samples of additive-free sourdough bread, oysters smoked over foraged pine branches, and dressings made with seaweed plucked from the Connemara coast. Lunches were served on compostable plates made from palm leaves while attendees chatted about new restaurant ventures, rising produce costs, and, this being Ireland, the weather.

Article continues below advertisement

This international group hadn’t converged here by happenstance. Galway, nicknamed the “City of Tribes” in reference to the merchant families that ruled the city for centuries, has been steadily gaining notoriety as a hub of innovative yet locally sourced cuisine. Its newest tribe is a group of chefs setting high standards for the city’s food culture. A culinary reputation growing beyond Galway View this post on Instagram Roasted celeriac! #michelinstar #galwaygastronomy #thisisirishfood #tastingmenu A post shared by Aniar Restaurant (@aniarrestaurant) on Nov 1, 2018 at 4:38pm PDT JP McMahon, co-owner of Michelin-starred Aniar, launched Food on the Edge as a way to build camaraderie and generate a “cross-fertilization” of ideas among both local and international like-minded chefs determined to improve food quality, production, and accessibility. Sheena Dignam, who started Galway Food Tours in 2015, thinks the city has become an ideal place to find culinary inspiration. She told me the mentality around food has changed dramatically since she was young, when most Irish people assumed good food had to be imported. “When I was in culinary school in France, I was teased about the food back home in Ireland, but now in Galway there’s such a sense of pride in what we’re doing.” This year, Galway was designated a European Region of Gastronomy, a recognition that it has moved well beyond the days of bland pub fare. Today, nearly every cobbled street and narrow alleyway has its share of cafés, bistros, and award-winning restaurants. Local ingredients (even at the local pub)

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement