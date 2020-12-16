The Western Algarve, Portugal
Collected by Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert
The Algarve in southern Portugal is well known for its great weather, gorgeous beaches, its food, and elegant hotels. If you are more adventurous and inquisitive, visit the western Algarve and discover something very different than huge , beautiful complexes that are overcrowded. In the western Algarve you will find many quiet, stunning beaches that most Americans have not yet discovered. Almost every beach has a restaurant, bathroom facilities, and lifeguards.
8600 Lagos, Portugal
Some of the most unusual and fascinating sights in the western Algarve are the steep cliffs towering over the beaches. Each cliff is different in size and shape. Some are huge and imposing. I had wanted to see as many as possible, so on two...
Praia de Porto Mós, Portugal
While staying at the Romantik Hotel Vivenda Miranda overlooking the beach of Praia do Mos in Lagos, I gazed at this stunning beach many times. I don't know how many photos I took of it. This is a long beach with golden sand, sparkling waters, and...
Estr. da Ponta da Piedade, 8600-593 Lagos - Algarve, Portugal
There are several Kayak trips available in the Lagos area. One is a three hour trip that can be guided or independent through info@kayak-centre.com. Another can be booked at the Lagos Marina. On these trips you will explore the stunning grottos...
Rua das Violetas - Porto de Mós, 8600-282 Lagos, Portugal
I have stayed in the Romantik Hotel Vivenda Miranda more than once because the manager, Anja Norek, is so professional and helpful. The staff is so welcoming and friendly. The rooms and suites are deluxe and spacious. The food is delicious. There...
Lagos, 8600, Portugal
The ancient town of Lagos is filled with restaurants, bars, and shops. The walls of the old fort are at one entrance to the town. This was the town from which the first Portuguese maritime expeditions embarked. Prince Henry the Navigator's school...
Farol da Ponta da Piedade, 8600 Lagos, Portugal
In the western Algarve there is a lighthouse located on the corner of the bay of Lagos. This lighthouse is surrounded by unusual natural rocks, caves, sea arches, and grottos. The massive cliffs ( up to 66 ft.) are impressive formations scattered...
Praia da Luz, 8600-184 Praia da Luz, Portugal
Praia da Luz is about a 10 minute drive from Lagos. After ancient historic times passed, it was a little fishing village. In the 15th & 16th centuries, there was a large sardine fishing industry in the area of Praia da Luz beach. As I walked along...
Rua Serpa Pinto, 32, 7630-174 Odemira, Portugal
While in the Algarve last Summer, we decided to look for unusual beaches. We got a good map in Lagos where we were staying. The map listed beaches on the wild western coast of Portugal. We decided to go to Praia do Amado ( Amado Beach). There were...
Praia Castelejo, Portugal
While vacationing in the Algarve I wanted to visit a beach described as unusual and exotic. We left Lagos and traveled west past Vila do Bispo and followed the signs for about 15 minutes. We had heard that there was a beautiful beach in the area...
Praia Castelejo, Portugal
Each time I visit this beach, I am enchanted anew. These beautiful sands, sea, and cliffs are exotic. I sit on the sand watching swimmers, surfers, boaters, and fishermen. I watch the birds happily flying around. I stare at the brilliant blue sky...
R. da Praia, 8650 Budens, Portugal
While in the Lagos and western Algarve, I searched for lesser known beaches. With so many miles of coastline, I knew there had to be more beaches and less crowded ones at that. So my husband and I set out for several days to find these gems. We...
Rua Serpa Pinto, 32, 7630-174 Odemira, Portugal
I encountered this gentleman herder when I was on the road to the out of the way lovely Ingrina Beach in the western Algarve west of Lagos. In the background you can see the modern wind turbines and in the foreground the herder and his flock. His...
Raposeira, Portugal
In the Algarve, just west of Salema you will find Zavial Beach which is an area of unspoiled natural beauty. There is no mass transportation. There are no highways or huge high --rises. In the Summer, parking is a little difficult but once you...
Praia da Arrifana, 8670-156 Aljezur, Portugal
Arrifana beach is located on the western coast of Algarve, Portugal. Since it faces the Atlantic and has many huge bouilders that surround it, the surf can be quite wild at times. While it can be wild, Arrifana is also serene.The beauty stops many...
