The Western Algarve, Portugal

The Algarve in southern Portugal is well known for its great weather, gorgeous beaches, its food, and elegant hotels. If you are more adventurous and inquisitive, visit the western Algarve and discover something very different than huge , beautiful complexes that are overcrowded. In the western Algarve you will find many quiet, stunning beaches that most Americans have not yet discovered. Almost every beach has a restaurant, bathroom facilities, and lifeguards.