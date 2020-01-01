The Best Things to Do in Kenya
Collected by Harriet Constable , AFAR Local Expert
If a child constructed a world of wonders, it may look like Kenya: lions, elephants, sleeping in big beds under starry skies, white-sand beaches, sailing in hot-air balloons, and friendly people everywhere. Come experience the world of wonders.
Kenya
In what is considered one of the earth's greatest spectacles, over a million wildebeest make their way from Tanzania’s Serengeti to Kenya in search of lusher grasslands. The great migration is a very good reason to visit the...
Watamu, Kenya
Nestled between pristine beaches and lush forest, the peaceful town of Watamu is ground zero for water sports in Kenya. One of Kenya’s most renowned kite-surfing schools, Tribe Watersports, is based here and offers three–day...
Live a childhood fantasy and spend the night in the treetops. Deep in the Ngare Ndare forest, just north of Mount Kenya, a tree platform and a suspended canopy walkway allow adventurous souls to camp out high among the branches. As darkness...
Kilifi, Kenya
It’s a two-hour drive from Mombasa along open roads that parallel the coast to reach Kilifi Creek, a giant estuary of cerulean blue that spills out into the Indian Ocean. As you cross the majestic Kilifi Bridge, you'll notice...
Lake Naivasha, Kenya
As you approach Lake Naivasha from Nairobi, the one-lane, potholed road rises and you are suddenly treated to a truly awesome view of the Great Rift Valley stretching out to the horizon. Shimmering within that...
Laikipia County, Kenya
What if you could spend the night in the middle of hundreds of acres of wild scrubland—where large herds of elephant graze, gazelles bound, and elusive leopards patrol—with nothing between you and the canopy of stars but a...
KWS Central Workshop Gate, off, Nairobi, Kenya
The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust rescues orphaned baby elephants from the wild, nurturing and raising them through the grief of losing their families, and then eases them back into their natural habitat when they are old and strong...
Limuru Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
Right in the heart of Nairobi, the Karura Forest is a tranquil oasis with fragrant eucalyptus trees, open expanses of wild grassland, a waterfall, and hundreds of types of wildlife, including birds, monkeys, and even antelope. On...
Gogo Falls Road, Nairobi, Kenya
Families would be hard-pressed to find a more memorable place to stay than Giraffe Manor. Located in the leafy suburb of Langata, about a 30-minute drive from central Nairobi, the 1932 family home of a former candy baron was modeled on a Scottish...
Ngong Hills, Kenya
For a spectacular hike near Nairobi, head to the Ngong Hills, just a 40–minute drive away. These knuckle-shaped hills offer panoramic views of Nairobi and the surrounding mountain ranges, and you can choose to turn back at any...
Kenya
Kenya's Mathioya, Tana, and Athi rivers offer some excellent white-water rafting opportunities. Rafting the Athi is considered one of the top 10 river trips in the world and includes steep rapids, giant waterfalls, and...
Mount Longonot, Kenya
As soon as they see it along the Great Rift Valley, hiking enthusiasts want to climb Mount Longonot, a dormant volcano that last erupted sometime in the 1860s. The name Longonot is derived from a Masai word that means "steep...
Nairobi, Kenya
Sitting at the edge of Kenya’s capital city is Nairobi National Park. Kenya’s first national park is home to a huge range of wildlife, including buffalo, rhino, zebra, and lions. You can drive on your own around the park, or...
6GGR6W43+QP, Nanyuki, Kenya
Just an hour’s drive from the busiest town in Laikipia County, El Karama Lodge feels like a world away. Set on 14,000 acres of private land, six cottages and two riverfront cabins are simply decorated with locally sourced stone and thatch...
Mount Kenya, Kenya
Scaling Mount Kenya, the country's highest and the continent's second-highest mountain, is on the bucket list of many adventurers. The jagged summit peaks, sharp cliffs, and snowcapped crags can be seen on the northern road...
58581, Mara Safari Club, Aitong, Kenya
The hot-air balloon captains of the Masai Mara see themselves more as sailors than pilots. Despite the fact that they are flying, they guide the balloon through the air, adjusting the pulleys and controlling blasts of hot air like...
Lake Turkana
It is worth the long, hot, and bumpy ride to Lake Turkana to see its jade blue waters and the surrounding lunar landscape. Members of the seminomadic Turkana tribe, decked out in jewelry and colorful fabrics, with goats,...
Nakuru, Kenya
Film fans may remember the scene in Out of Africa when Denys Finch Hatton's little yellow gypsy plane swooped above the pink flamingo–filled waters of Lake Nakuru to the sound of the John Barry soundtrack. The...
Lamu, Kenya
Lamu, one of the most magical destinations in Kenya, is famed for being the oldest and best-preserved example of a Swahili settlement in East Africa. The Old Town has been inhabited for over 700 years and is made particularly beautiful by the...
Kenya
Kimana Sanctuary is special for a number of reasons. Not only was it the first community-owned conservancy in Kenya when it was established back in 1996, it’s also located in a crucial wildlife corridor that links Amboseli National Park with...
