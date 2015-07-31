4 Scandinavian Bars You Need to Visit, according to a Beer Director



Megan Parker-Gray, beer director of Boston’s Row 34 restaurant, recently went to Scandinavia specifically to check out the brews. “One of my favorite ways to get to know a new city is seeking out the best spots for craft beer,” she says. Here are her favorite Scandinavian beer discoveries:

1. Fermentoren: The Bar for The Big Lebowski Fans

“When in Copenhagen, make your way to Fermentoren, a cozy, naturally lit bar not far from the central station in Istegade. Right when you step inside you’ll figure out the owners have a thing for The Big Lebowski. The expertly curated small tap list makes it nearly impossible to stay for just one drink. From De Molen to To Øl, I had a really hard time making decisions. Grab a seat outside at their communal picnic tables, make new friends, and people-watch.”

2. Warpigs Brew Pub: The Best BBQ & Beer Joint

“Warpigs Brew Pub is a winning combination. Located in an industrial part of Copenhagen, stumbling upon this bar/barbecue joint is like walking into a festive street fair—with a menu of Texas barbecue and American-style beer. (Sometimes you just crave a taste of home.) In addition to smoked brisket and pork shoulder, you can also try the American-Danish Texas Smørrebrød—white bread topped with three smoked meats, slaw, and pickles. Try the Warpigs Biking Funeral brew. If you need a break from beer, mixologist Morten Bruun of Mikropolis developed the two cocktails that are on tap.”