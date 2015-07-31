4 Scandinavian Bars You Need to Visit, according to a Beer Director

Jul 31, 2015
Megan Parker-Gray, beer director of Boston’s Row 34 restaurant, recently went to Scandinavia specifically to check out the brews. “One of my favorite ways to get to know a new city is seeking out the best spots for craft beer,” she says. Here are her favorite Scandinavian beer discoveries:
1. Fermentoren: The Bar for The Big Lebowski Fans
“When in Copenhagen, make your way to Fermentoren, a cozy, naturally lit bar not far from the central station in Istegade. Right when you step inside you’ll figure out the owners have a thing for The Big Lebowski. The expertly curated small tap list makes it nearly impossible to stay for just one drink. From De Molen to To Øl, I had a really hard time making decisions. Grab a seat outside at their communal picnic tables, make new friends, and people-watch.”
2. Warpigs Brew Pub: The Best BBQ & Beer Joint
“Warpigs Brew Pub is a winning combination. Located in an industrial part of Copenhagen, stumbling upon this bar/barbecue joint is like walking into a festive street fair—with a menu of Texas barbecue and American-style beer. (Sometimes you just crave a taste of home.) In addition to smoked brisket and pork shoulder, you can also try the American-Danish Texas Smørrebrød—white bread topped with three smoked meats, slaw, and pickles. Try the Warpigs Biking Funeral brew. If you need a break from beer, mixologist Morten Bruun of Mikropolis developed the two cocktails that are on tap.”
3. Omnipollos hatt: Beer & Pizza 2.0
“Brewer and owner Henok Fentie and owner Karl Grandin claim their ‘ambition is to change the perception of beer—forever’… and they do just that at Omnipollos hatt. This newly opened spot in Stockholm has an awe-inspiring tap list that compliments the pizzas, which are cooked in a beautiful oven painted with purple lips. We ordered the pizza of the month—aged Parmesan, lardo, lemon, and asparagus from Gotland. The pie was gone in five minutes.”
4. Drop Coffee: For a Caffeinated Interlude
“In between drinking beer, there is always time for a perfectly made latte from Drop Coffee in Stockholm. My love for beer runs deep, but I can’t deny my affinity for otherworldly coffee. Grab a flaky pastry and settle in at a table in one of their many adjoining rooms.”
Photo by Megan Parker-Gray.
