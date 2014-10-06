Scandinavia’s Secret Islands are the Ideal Summer Getaway

The Åland archipelago is the most relaxing place you’ve never heard of.

share this article

When Lotta Jansdotter came across wild raspberries growing in the forest during her childhood summers in Åland—a nature-rich Scandinavian archipelago that seems primed to create magical childhood memories—she didn’t pile them into her cupped hands to carry them home like most kids do. She knew the local trick: pick a long blade of grass or a piece of straw, poke it through the center of the berry, and slide the fruit down to make room for the next, until all the raspberries are lined up like pearls on a string. The method made for easy transport, and prevented the stains and stickiness that usually accompany berry picking. But for Jansdotter it did one thing more. It gave the future graphic designer the idea for what would become one of her signature motifs. “I seem to have a thing for blobs on sticks,” she says to me, early on in my attempt to experience the peaceful, craft-filled islands through her eyes. An accomplished artist whose prints appear on everything from wallpaper to baby carriers, Jansdotter does frequently feature bulbous forms with long stems in her colorful yet streamlined work: yarrow, dandelion pods, and the variegated sphere of a flowering onion. Maybe that’s because in Åland, where she returns every summer for relaxation and inspiration, there are an uncommon number of blobs on sticks. Located midway between Finland and Sweden, the Åland archipelago is a semi-autonomous part of Finland, but it holds a population that largely speaks Swedish. Such population as there is, anyway. Only 60 of the archipelago’s 6,700 islands are inhabited, and even on those, people are sparse. Which is, perhaps, why most travelers outside of Scandinavia haven’t heard of it. One evening, I go out for a long bike ride in Mariehamn, the sleepy, broad-streeted capital that sits on the southeastern shore of the main island, and see fewer than a dozen people—and this is in July, the height of tourist season. The few humans are dwarfed by the expanses of sea and forest. Instead, there are wildflowers that pop up between the pines, and moose that are known to swim from island to island, and plenty of crayfish bobbing beneath the gentle waves. Åland is, in other words, every Scandinavian’s dream summer destination. Photo by Christoph Haidere

Article continues below advertisement

For Jansdotter, it’s a reality. With her artfully cropped blond hair, and a sprinkling of stars tattooed across her foot, she looks in step with her adopted Brooklyn, where she has lived for the past eight years with her husband and son. But she was born in Åland, and the islands never got out of her blood. “Although we moved to Stockholm when I was a child, my family returned every summer. When I was a teenager, I was always bored,” she says. “I still return every summer, but now I’m inspired by being here. It’s my antidote to Brooklyn.” It’s not hard to understand why: Jansdotter’s life in Åland is thoroughly idyllic. Each summer, up to 10 relatives stay in the rambling old house that was once a part of Jansdotter’s great-grandparents’ farm on Vårdö, an island on the eastern side of the archipelago. As a child, she didn’t have many friends nearby, so she passed the long summer days by herself, drawing and daydreaming. “My grandmother saved everything in the attic—wallpaper scraps, magazines, broken plates, fabric,” she recalls. “I used to go up there and just imagine things.” Related The World’s Happiest Country Is All About Reading, Coffee, and Saunas Now, the days are only slightly more structured. She spends her mornings at work—maybe sketching a flower she came across on a hike, or refinishing a rocking chair she picked up at one of Åland’s many flea markets—before breaking for a swim and a picnic lunch. The family often heads to Vargata, a small village near their house, but sometimes they pile into the boat in search of a new beach. The only requirement is that it be isolated. “My brothers once took me to a beach they had told me was great,” Jansdotter says. “But when we arrived, we found a couple there, swimming. So we left. It was too crowded!” Photo by Christoph Haidere Afternoons are for barefoot walks in the woods, or bike rides, or fika (the Swedish term for the beloved coffee break) at such cafés as Johannas Hembakta, where the wallpaper is sweetly floral and the eponymous baker still makes hemvete, the traditional hardtack that once helped Ålanders survive the harsh winters. (She also makes more modern cakes and cookies.) Occasionally, Jansdotter will head into Mariehamn to swing by Kortvaruboden, a shoebox of a shop stocked with the bold Marimekko prints that, as a teen, nurtured her budding interest in textile design, and one of several destinations in Åland for well-made things. Despite the intensely natural vibe—or, maybe because of it—the islands have a small but thriving craft scene, with artists and studios scattered throughout the archipelago. “That’s an important part of being from here,” Jansdotter says. “You learn to work with your hands. The unofficial Scandinavian motto is: can’t find what you want? Make it. Don’t know how? Then learn!”

Article continues below advertisement