15 Go-to Pieces of Travel Gear to Gift This Holiday Season

Design by Emily Blevins
By John Wogan
10.02.18
Shopping for travelers this holiday season will be a cinch.
On the hunt for the ultimate travel gifts? We’ve got you covered, whether you want to gift a classy time piece or a trip-friendly audio speaker.
The best travel gear doesn’t sacrifice substance for style. From an ultra-durable umbrella to a backpack that doubles as a briefcase and a shoulder bag, here are 17 gifts that are as attractive as they are functional.
This sleek unisex timepiece was designed by Romanian watchmakers Andrei Morariu and Bogdan Costea. It’s stylish, light, and discreet, but also a little quirky—the hour, minute, and second hands are wildly mismatched, inspired by the postmodernism of the ’80s-era Memphis design movement.
Buy it: $175, store.moma.org.
Away’s futuristic new line consists of four pieces in varying sizes, each with an unbreakable aluminum shell. The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for those who need to pack as much as they can while still meeting airline standards. Bonus: Every suitcase includes a TSA-approved ejectable battery.
Buy it: $495, awaytravel.com.
The retro-inspired Leica CL is what you want on a trip to, say, Machu Picchu. Compact and user-friendly, the camera has all the tools you need to capture rich, high-quality photos, including a built-in viewfinder, a 24-megapixel sensor, and a 49-point autofocus (making it possible to shoot even in low-light situations).
Buy it: $2,795, leicacamerausa.com.
Designed by the Japanese company Postalco, this pocket-size leather wallet is ideal for travel in countries where coins are king. A flap at the top prevents change from sliding out and doubles as a tray when you’re ready to pay.
Buy it: $145, postalco.net.
Colorful and just a little eccentric, these hand-embroidered mules from Zyne speak to the inner bohemian. Inspired by the traditional Moroccan babouche (a heel-less slipper), they’re ideal for a long plane ride.
Buy it: $350, zyneofficial.com.
A pro-level camera at a much more approachable price point, the high-resolution Nikon Z6 can capture 4K video (think ultra HD) and is equipped with a tiltable touchscreen and a quiet shoot mode.
Buy it: $2,597, amazon.com.
This water-resistant, American-made, Italian-leather travel case will get better with time, developing a deep patina as the years pass by. Interior compartments can hold maps, notebooks, phones, pens, and anything else necessary to document a journey.
Buy it: $228, bestmadeco.com.
The see-through body of this leather-trimmed pouch makes it easy to find what you’re looking for—plus, it’s slim enough to fit into a plane seat pocket.
Buy it: $180, stowlondon.co.uk.
Just over an inch tall, the USB-rechargeable Mino speaker is small enough to fit in a dopp kit. Sure, you can use it to stream music from your phone or laptop, but it can also act as a speaker for conference calls or a remote to take photos from a distance.
Buy it: $30, amazon.com.
Thanks to two different adjustable straps, this versatile nylon travel bag can be used as a briefcase, backpack, or shoulder bag, and there’s a zippered, padded compartment for laptops.
Buy it: $120, amazon.com.
The Swedes really nail the utility-meets-fashion thing, as evidenced in this sturdy (yet chic) rain jacket from Stockholm-based Stutterheim. It’s lightweight and not too bulky, which means it’s easy to stuff in a backpack, and a hood provides added protection.
Buy it: $185, stutterheim.com.
Outfitted with wheels and retractable handles, Olli Ella’s new collection of pint-size suitcases makes it easy for little travelers in your life to tote their own luggage. When not on the road, suitcases can double as compact storage cases.
Buy it: $79, olliella.com.
Each one of Lockwood’s ultra-durable umbrellas is crafted by hand in London. With its nickel-plated steel frame, waterproof canopy, and sturdy bamboo handle, this Breton-striped number will hold up even in the fiercest gale.
Buy it: $339, theline.com.
This petite camera (it’s only three inches long) has a spherical lens that allows users to capture 360-degree video—and superior image stabilization means no more bumpy footage, even on the most active adventures.
Buy it: $498, amazon.com.
Lightweight and sweat- and moisture–resistant, the Beoplay E6 Earphones come with five different ear tips, ensuring a fit for every ear. And this being a Bang & Olufsen design, the sound is predictably flawless.
Buy it: $299, amazon.com.
