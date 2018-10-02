15 Go-to Pieces of Travel Gear to Gift This Holiday Season

On the hunt for the ultimate travel gifts? We’ve got you covered, whether you want to gift a classy time piece or a trip-friendly audio speaker.

share this article

The best travel gear doesn’t sacrifice substance for style. From an ultra-durable umbrella to a backpack that doubles as a briefcase and a shoulder bag, here are 17 gifts that are as attractive as they are functional. Design by Emily Blevins Keep track of train schedules or flight departures with a classy wristwatch. Optimef Fărăzece Watch This sleek unisex timepiece was designed by Romanian watchmakers Andrei Morariu and Bogdan Costea. It’s stylish, light, and discreet, but also a little quirky—the hour, minute, and second hands are wildly mismatched, inspired by the postmodernism of the ’80s-era Memphis design movement. Buy it: $175, store.moma.org. Design by Emily Blevins Carry on this Away suitcase, and jet off to your next destination. Away Aluminum Edition Bigger Carry-On Away’s futuristic new line consists of four pieces in varying sizes, each with an unbreakable aluminum shell. The Bigger Carry-On is perfect for those who need to pack as much as they can while still meeting airline standards. Bonus: Every suitcase includes a TSA-approved ejectable battery. Buy it: $495, awaytravel.com. Design by Emily Blevins Get a vintage vibe from this Leica camera. CL Leica Camera The retro-inspired Leica CL is what you want on a trip to, say, Machu Picchu. Compact and user-friendly, the camera has all the tools you need to capture rich, high-quality photos, including a built-in viewfinder, a 24-megapixel sensor, and a 49-point autofocus (making it possible to shoot even in low-light situations). Buy it: $2,795, leicacamerausa.com. Design by Emily Blevins A convenient way to keep pesos, yen, or euros organized Postalco Crossgrain Coin Wallet Designed by the Japanese company Postalco, this pocket-size leather wallet is ideal for travel in countries where coins are king. A flap at the top prevents change from sliding out and doubles as a tray when you’re ready to pay. Buy it: $145, postalco.net. Design by Emily Blevins Bring some color to the train car or airplane cabin with a pair of these shoes. Ito Shoes

Article continues below advertisement

Colorful and just a little eccentric, these hand-embroidered mules from Zyne speak to the inner bohemian. Inspired by the traditional Moroccan babouche (a heel-less slipper), they’re ideal for a long plane ride. Buy it: $350, zyneofficial.com. Design by Emily Blevins Photographers and videographers will appreciate a Nikon pick. Nikon Z6 Camera A pro-level camera at a much more approachable price point, the high-resolution Nikon Z6 can capture 4K video (think ultra HD) and is equipped with a tiltable touchscreen and a quiet shoot mode. Buy it: $2,597, amazon.com. Design by Emily Blevins Store tickets or other tidbits in the Navigator Case. Best Made Navigator Case This water-resistant, American-made, Italian-leather travel case will get better with time, developing a deep patina as the years pass by. Interior compartments can hold maps, notebooks, phones, pens, and anything else necessary to document a journey. Buy it: $228, bestmadeco.com. Design by Emily Blevins Know where your passport (or room key or city map) is at all times. See-View Pouch by Stow The see-through body of this leather-trimmed pouch makes it easy to find what you’re looking for—plus, it’s slim enough to fit into a plane seat pocket. Buy it: $180, stowlondon.co.uk. Design by Emily Blevins Music travels well with a speaker so portable. Mino Bluetooth Speaker Just over an inch tall, the USB-rechargeable Mino speaker is small enough to fit in a dopp kit. Sure, you can use it to stream music from your phone or laptop, but it can also act as a speaker for conference calls or a remote to take photos from a distance. Buy it: $30, amazon.com. Design by Emily Blevins Use this handy bag in a bunch of different ways. Harvest Label 3-Way Traveler Pack Thanks to two different adjustable straps, this versatile nylon travel bag can be used as a briefcase, backpack, or shoulder bag, and there’s a zippered, padded compartment for laptops. Buy it: $120, amazon.com. Design by Emily Blevins Rainforests and drizzly days won Stutterheim Stockholm Rain Jacket

Article continues below advertisement