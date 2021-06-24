7 Best Travel Pillows to Pack for Your Next Long Flight or Car Ride

Some travelers are blessed with the ability to fall asleep in various modes of loud, cramped, or otherwise disruptive transport. Others struggle to catch zz’s outside of their own bed, unless the conditions are just right. Whether you consider yourself in the first category or the latter, you (and your neck) will certainly benefit from a high-quality travel pillow.

Soft, cozy, and supportive in all the right ways, these packable pillows are a must-have travel accessory for any efforts at getting some shut-eye at 40,000 feet. From memory foam versions to super-compact ones, here are the best travel pillows to bring on your next flight, train ride, or road trip.

Courtesy of Ostrichpillow No neck slump here.

1. Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow

Ergonomically designed to support the head and neck, this memory foam pillow features a Velcro band in the front that allows you to adjust the fit to support your chin just right—ideal for anyone who has experienced the dreaded forward head lurch while attempting to sleep sitting up. Encased in an easily removable and washable sleeve, the pillow compresses down to almost half its size into an included pouch for easy packability.

Courtesy of Calpak This silk set makes for a luxurious gift.

2. Calpak Silk Neck Pillow and Eye Mask Set

Swathed in hypoallergenic silk that’s removable and washable, this travel pillow is paired with a matching sleep mask with blackout lining for extra security against unwelcome lights and jet lag. It also comes in a transparent carry bag that slips effortlessly on to your suitcase handle, which beats letting it hang exposed off the side of your luggage.

Courtesy of Coyuchi This neck pillow is comfortable and sustainably made.

3. Coyuchi Organic Latex Travel Pillow