8 Best Travel Gifts on Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things List

We dug through all 110 items on the doyenne’s list to find the best travel gifts she recommends this year.

Each year, Oprah sorts through thousands of items to put together her ultimate holiday gift guide, dubbed Oprah’s Favorite Things. It’s a bit of a thing. In the past, many of these items have been so popular they’ve sold out. This year, the 110-item list celebrates small businesses and brands owned by women and people of color. It includes everything from truffle hot sauce to $2,295 rowing machines, but we scoured the list to find the best Oprah-approved travel gifts that will make your future adventures cozier—and more organized than ever. This year, more than ever, it’s crucial to shop early due to pandemic-related shipping and supply chain delays. So, you know the drill. Run, don’t walk, before these gifts are gone. 1. 32 Degrees Women’s Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Packable Vest Buy Now: $20, 32degrees.com ; $30, amazon.com Available in size XS through 3X, this lightweight women’s vest comes in a variety of colors ranging from navy and black to red and pink. Made with 100 percent recycled synthetic down for warmth, it packs into its own pouch and comes with a zip-off hood. For less than $50, it’s a steal. 2. E-Marie Journey Everywhere Hoodie Buy Now: $78 with code “OPRAH21” (was $98), getemarie.com amazon.com

After years traveling for her job in the fashion industry, Eula Smith now sells travel essentials under the name E-Marie. The Journey Everywhere Hoodie is made with the brand’s signature soft-brushed knit, which is machine washable and available in four neutral colors in sizes XS through 3X. If you use the code “OPRAH21” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at getemarie.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied at checkout. Courtesy of Samsonite This Samsonite duffel converts into a backpack, too. 3. SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker x Samsonite the Shoeful Convertible Duffel Buy Now: $240, shop.samsonite.com ; amazon.com You don’t have to be a Sex and the City fan to appreciate the clever design of this Samsonite travel bag created by Sarah Jessica Parker that easily converts from a duffel to a backpack. Plus, it has a dedicated compartment that fits a 15-inch laptop so it’s easy to keep your tech organized separately from your clothes and shoes. It also comes with an accessories pouch that can be converted into a small crossbody bag just by snapping on the duffel strap. 4. Alex Mill Crosby Sweatshirt Jumpsuit Buy Now: $195, alexmill.com ; amazon.com Available in size XS through XL, this cozy jumpsuit from New York–based Alex Mill is ideal for long car, train, or plane rides. Just layer a T-shirt underneath and go. The three neutral colors it comes in—gray, navy, and army green—will match basically anything in your existing travel wardrobe. Courtesy of Bindle Bottle For your friend who never goes anywhere without their dog. 5. Bindle Puppy Pack: Bottle, Sleeve, Bowl Buy Now: $53 wide code “OPRAH” (was $66), bindlebottle.com ; amazon.com Bindle bottles are already one of AFAR’s favorite travel water bottles because they ​unscrew at the base to reveal a small storage compartment. Now they’re sold with an over-the-shoulder carrying sleeve and a collapsible dog bowl with carabiner. Just stash some dog treats in the base and you’re set for a hike with your best friend. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at bindlebottle.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically. 6. Lezé the Label Athena Sweater and Kendal Pants Buy Now: $86 each with code “OPRAH” (was $108 each), Athena Sweater, lezethelabel.com ; Kendal Pants, lezethelabel.com ; Athena Sweater, amazon.com ; Kendal Pants, amazon.com

