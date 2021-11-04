8 Best Travel Gifts on Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things List

Courtesy of Samsonite
A certified B Corp, Dare to Roam donates 3 percent of profits from its backpacks to charity.
We dug through all 110 items on the doyenne’s list to find the best travel gifts she recommends this year.
Each year, Oprah sorts through thousands of items to put together her ultimate holiday gift guide, dubbed Oprah’s Favorite Things. It’s a bit of a thing. In the past, many of these items have been so popular they’ve sold out. This year, the 110-item list celebrates small businesses and brands owned by women and people of color.
It includes everything from truffle hot sauce to $2,295 rowing machines, but we scoured the list to find the best Oprah-approved travel gifts that will make your future adventures cozier—and more organized than ever. This year, more than ever, it’s crucial to shop early due to pandemic-related shipping and supply chain delays. So, you know the drill. Run, don’t walk, before these gifts are gone.
Available in size XS through 3X, this lightweight women’s vest comes in a variety of colors ranging from navy and black to red and pink. Made with 100 percent recycled synthetic down for warmth, it packs into its own pouch and comes with a zip-off hood. For less than $50, it’s a steal.
After years traveling for her job in the fashion industry, Eula Smith now sells travel essentials under the name E-Marie. The Journey Everywhere Hoodie is made with the brand’s signature soft-brushed knit, which is machine washable and available in four neutral colors in sizes XS through 3X. If you use the code “OPRAH21” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at getemarie.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied at checkout.
You don’t have to be a Sex and the City fan to appreciate the clever design of this Samsonite travel bag created by Sarah Jessica Parker that easily converts from a duffel to a backpack. Plus, it has a dedicated compartment that fits a 15-inch laptop so it’s easy to keep your tech organized separately from your clothes and shoes. It also comes with an accessories pouch that can be converted into a small crossbody bag just by snapping on the duffel strap.
Available in size XS through XL, this cozy jumpsuit from New York–based Alex Mill is ideal for long car, train, or plane rides. Just layer a T-shirt underneath and go. The three neutral colors it comes in—gray, navy, and army green—will match basically anything in your existing travel wardrobe.
Bindle bottles are already one of AFAR’s favorite travel water bottles because they unscrew at the base to reveal a small storage compartment. Now they’re sold with an over-the-shoulder carrying sleeve and a collapsible dog bowl with carabiner. Just stash some dog treats in the base and you’re set for a hike with your best friend. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at bindlebottle.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically.
Pronounced Leh-ZAY, this brand’s “lazy but fancy” ethos shines in this sweater/pants set that looks polished enough to wear in public, but comfy enough for a red-eye flight. Made sustainably with modal and recycled fishnets, the set is sold as separates and currently available in women’s sizes XS through 3XL. If you use the code “OPRAH” at checkout, you can get a 20 percent discount at lezethelabel.com. If you purchase through Amazon, the 20 percent off coupon is applied automatically.
Founded by the singer Ciara, Dare to Roam is known for travel-friendly backpacks and jackets with water-resistant and antimicrobial fabric. The Oprah-favorite Prodigy Backpack comes in eight colors and has enough room to fit a 15-inch laptop, a few books, a pair of shoes, and all your snacks for the day. There’s also a mini version available for kids. A certified B Corp, Dare to Roam donates 3 percent of its profits to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Ciara and her husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, to fight poverty through education.
Reusable coffee cups are a must for any road trip when you’re trying to cut back on single-use products. These insulated mugs by Corkcicle (available in both 17 oz. and 9 oz. sizes) can keep your coffee (or tea or cocoa) warm for up to five hours and come in nearly a dozen fun colors.
