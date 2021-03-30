The Best Things to See and Do in Puerto Rico

San Juan is just the beginning.

share this article

Located approximately 1,000 miles southeast of Miami, Puerto Rico is one of America’s most popular Caribbean islands. Leave your passport at home and head to year-round summer, piña coladas, and occasionally getting caught in the rain. It’s all part of the charm of being in the tropics. Puerto Rico is best know for its abundance of places to unplug, unwind, and explore the unknown. The island is filled with secluded wonders, from beach coves to tree swings with panoramic mountain views. It’s also a place to eat, drink, and be merry. A half dozen brands of local rum collectively back Puerto Rico’s claim to the title “Rum Capital of the World.” If you want to discover Puerto Rico beyond the San Juan cruise port, consider renting a car or hiring a guide to reach lesser-known destinations. Here are several of our favorite things to see and do in Puerto Rico. Experience natural waterslides at Las Paylas Ever thrown yourself down a waterslide carved into giant boulders by the flow of a river? Las Paylas is a series of natural slides and pools located in a resident’s backyard in Luquillo, about 45 minutes from San Juan. The slides are a short three-minute walk from the driveway turned parking lot. Spend the morning in nature’s playground, rope swing optional. Exercise caution and tuck in your elbows while going down the slides. If you work up an appetite, stop by the local kiosks for an empanada and chilled fresh coconut on your way back. Marvel at pink lakes in Cabo Rojo Cabo Rojo is only an hour from the airport in Aguadilla for those flying into the west side of the island. The city is a draw for its natural wonders, including salt flats that look like a vast span of pink lakes in the right light. While this phenomenon is not unique to Puerto Rico, it’s a rare sight and one that’s largely unobstructed and unmonitored here. There’s a small, volunteer-run information center, but the salt flats are not officially labeled or advertised as a tourist destination. There are no designated entry points or tickets for admission. You can park by the side of the main road and enter for free. The salt flats are found en route to La Playuela, commonly referred to as Playa Sucia, a popular white sand beach surrounded by large cliffs on which you can hike or bike. Photo by Jen Ruiz Pink waters, blue skies. Taste savory ice cream flavors at Heladeria Lares

Article continues below advertisement

Unique flavors and community connection are family traditions at Heladeria Lares, a small ice cream shop nestled in the small town of Lares in the center of Puerto Rico. The recipes are created in-house and can range from sweet potato to cilantro flavored. The ice cream shop makes the perfect stop after exploring the nearby cave system at Parque Nacional de las Cavernas del Río Camuy, which just reopened for the first time since Hurricane Maria. Reservations are required. Meet Flaming June at the Museo de Arte de Ponce Considered one of the world’s most recognizable paintings, this portrayal of a sleeping woman in a vibrant saffron dress by Frederic Leighton is found in the Museo de Arte de Ponce. Ponce is full of delights for art and architecture lovers; the Parque de Bombas is a visually striking former fire station and one of the island’s most notable landmarks, while Casa Weichers-Villaronga is a neoclassical mansion that doubles as an architecture museum. Go ziplining at Toro Verde “The Monster” at Toro Verde is one of the longest ziplines in the world. It’s hung between the trees in Orocovis, a mountain town toward the center of the island about 90 minutes from San Juan. The 1.57-mile-long line takes an adrenaline-packed two minutes to fly from one end to another, Superman-style. Other zipline options are available for those seeking moderate to mild thrills. Reservations can be made online; there is a restaurant and bar on site if you want a drink in celebration of your bravery afterwards. Photo by Jen Ruiz A lush, forested world awaits at Toro Verde. Taste local rum at Ron del Barrilito Puerto Rico has no shortage of rum distilleries; the Ron del Barrilito factory is among the latest to open to the public, launching in February 2019. Guests have the option to tour the building, Hacienda Santa Ana, for $25, or attend a mixology class or partake in a premium tasting tour for $80 each. It’s here that you’ll find Ron del Barrilito 5 Star, a collector’s edition aged up to 35 years and priced at $750 per bottle. You will also spot a special “freedom barrel” on your tour, undisturbed since 1942 and reserved for consumption by the people of Bayamon in the event Puerto Rico one day declares independence. Explore Old San Juan with a food tour

Article continues below advertisement