Marmalade Restaurant and Wine Bar

317 C. de la Fortaleza, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
https://www.marmaladepr.com/
50f773228d4f087d58ad240710b3ce1c.jpg

Marmalade Restaurant and Wine Bar

50f773228d4f087d58ad240710b3ce1c.jpg

Chef Peter Schintler’s San Juan restaurant remains one of the capital’s top fine dining destinations after more than a decade in operation. Marmalade, located in Old San Juan, has allowed Schintler to experiment with international flavors and techniques picked up at previous stints in kitchens around the world, including one at New York’s fabled Le Cirque. While beloved by omnivores and travelers who will jet-set for cocktails, vegetarians especially appreciate Schintler’s menu, which includes a spiced cauliflower meze and hand-rolled black truffle pappardelle. Reservations are definitely recommended.

By AFAR Editors
