Looking for some Valentine’s Day trip inspiration? We’ve got you covered.

For lots of folks, February maybe doesn’t feel like the most intuitive time of the year to travel. But it should be—beach towns in certain parts of the world are buzzing, world-class restaurants and bars may be easier to book if you’re not traveling in peak season, and it’s the perfect time to travel with your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day. What are you waiting for? Here are the 10 best places to travel in February. Photo by Kylie Nicholson/Shutterstock Balad Sayt is a mountain village about 2.5 hours away from the capital of Muscat. Oman February is great for: shoppers, intrepid travelers February is prime time to go to the Middle Eastern sultanate of Oman, a peninsular country of 4.6 million residents bordering the Arabian Sea. The weather is dry and warm, but not too warm, with highs typically in the 70s and low 80s. From late January to mid February every year, the country’s most important cultural festival takes place. During the Muscat Festival, locals and visitors alike can take part in myriad events around the capital port city. All ages can enjoy the traditional customs and traditions on display in the form of games, food stalls, and a marketplace selling artisan handicrafts, including the country’s famed frankincense and rosewater perfume, as well as a carnival, fireworks, theater performances, and even fashion shows. When you’ve grown tired of urban life, head to the historic city of Nizwa, where a 17th-century fort looms next to the souq and merchants sell silver daggers, spices, food, and crafts. And though you’d be too early for the summer khareef (monsoon) season that infuses the southern city of Salalah with green vegetation, it’s still a great under-the-radar destination for pristine beaches and archaeological sites (like Al Baleed, a UNESCO World Heritage site). —Sara Button Photo by GTS Productions/Shutterstock A band marches through the streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras in 2016. New Orleans February is great for: hep cats, party people Laissez les bon temps rouler isn’t the city motto for nothing, and New Orleans knows how to “let the good times roll.” The city’s most famous festival is Mardi Gras, and while technically the holiday is only on Fat Tuesday (February 25 this year), parades begin as early as January and ramp up in the week before the 25th. While the origins of Mardi Gras go as far back as medieval times, this iconic city festival is a bit “younger,” first celebrated in 1699 when French Canadian explorers arrived 60 miles downriver from New Orleans on the evening of Europe’s Boef Gras holiday and dubbed the area Pointe du Mardi Gras. Now, Mardi Gras is a month-long celebration leading up to Ash Wednesday—it’s New Orleans turned up to full volume, and when over 1 million visitors celebrate on the city’s streets. Related Beyond the French Quarter: Discovering New Orleans’s Downriver Delights While the locals take their festivals seriously, they also take their music seriously. Don’t miss a jazz performance, whether you find one in a packed bar on Frenchmen Street or at a show by the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Or merge music with another of NOLA’s strengths—food. (If you don’t believe us, at least believe AFAR readers, who chose the city as 2019’s food destination in our annual Travelers’ Choice Awards.) Commander’s Palace has been serving diners since 1893 and is still a beloved destination for its “jazz brunch.” Go for inspired Creole cuisine that’s won seven James Beard awards; stay for the 25¢ lunchtime martinis.—AFAR Editors Photo by Lukas Gojda/Shutterstock Skogafoss is one of Iceland’s largest waterfalls—and in winter, travelers can experience it without the crowds. Reykjavik February is great for: outdoor adventurers, Game of Thrones geeks Iceland’s popularity as a travel destination has skyrocketed over the past decade, but there are still plenty of reasons to go. February is still low season, so you’ll escape the late spring and summer throngs while still having a chance to glimpse the aurora borealis. And Game of Thrones fans may want to check out some of the iconic show’s filming locations. Hot pool fans will love the Reykjadalur Valley, close to the town of Hveragerði. A popular and fairly gentle hike brings visitors to a collection of geothermal pools formed by the valley’s hot spring river. You’ll find rudimentary cabins for changing and several pools to dip into—just remember to bring a swimsuit! Related The World’s Best Places to See the Northern Lights The Seltjarnarnes Peninsula, with its lava-covered beaches, picturesque Grótta Lighthouse, and numerous strolling pathways is a local favorite and the best spot only 10 minutes from Reykjavík to see the Northern Lights. Meanwhile, pretty Elliðaárdalur Valley is embellished with rivers and waterfalls with plenty of pathways in between, or you can traipse over the moss-covered rocks at Hvaleyri Beach in nearby Hafnarfjörður. Instead of driving or touring around the crowded “Golden Circle,” head to the Reykjanes Peninsula close to Keflavik Airport, a UNESCO Global Geopark with geothermal craters, caves, and lava fields. Or check out the Borgarfjörður Eystri fjord in eastern Iceland. You’ll find plenty of solitude at the area’s isolated fjords and coves, known for its natural beauty.—AFAR Editors Photo by Dmitri Ogleznev Sauvignon blanc is the most well-known New Zealand wine, but it grows other grapes, such as riesling and chardonnay. Auckland, New Zealand February is great for: wine aficionados, nature nuts

