A First-Timer’s Guide to Cross-Country Skiing

Still wondering if cross-country skiing is hard? Hardly. Here’s your cheat sheet to getting started.

Cross-country skiing debuted at the inaugural Olympic Winter Games in 1924, a decade before Alpine skiing, but you don’t have to be a superhero in spandex to go ski touring. That image of a cross-country skier covered in sweat, falling over the finish line, may not have helped the sport’s popularity—but during the pandemic, everything changed. As individuals rediscovered their love for being outdoors last winter, U.S. sales of cross-country skis, bindings, and poles jumped 158 percent over the previous year, according to a Snowsports Industries of America report, and equipment is still flying off ski shop shelves. Meanwhile, the United States saw a 16 percent increase in cross-country skier days in 2021 compared to the previous prepandemic winter season, according to a survey by the Cross Country Ski Areas Association. What many realized is that cross-country skiing is actually pretty easy. Plus it’s socially distanced and a heck of a lot cheaper than downhill skiing. “With COVID limitations on air travel and access to indoor facilities, cross-country skiing became a great recreational and fitness activity,” says Yuriy Gusev, executive director of Central Cross Country Skiing, a nonprofit that promotes cross-country ski operations in North America.



People are clicking into these skinny skis for every reason under the sun, and even the sun itself: for a rejuvenating breath of cold fresh air or to find solitude in nature that’s becoming harder to achieve. Some go chasing after winter scenes of deer tracks, snowy owls, and chipmunks foraging in the backcountry, while others just glide to get where they need to go—like down the street in a snowstorm. Dating back thousands of years, cross-country skis have been a mode of transport for Norwegian hunters and gatherers, explorers, military patrolmen, and a mailman named Snowshoe Thompson who’s credited with bringing cross-country skiing into the U.S. in the mid-1800s.

Much like the growing sport of backcountry alpine touring, cross-country skiing is attracting downhill skiers who are tired of paying to wait in line for the chair lift. “Cross-country skiing and uphill skiing are piggybacking off each other,” says Emily Lovett, cross-country ski team coach for Professional Ski Instructors of America, who as an instructor at Lake Catamount Touring Center in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, saw a 150 percent increase in cross-country skiing ticket sales during the 2020–2021 season. Today, it can be as easy as taking a loop on your lunch hour or corralling the family into the backyard—just get the kids and Grandma suited up, and your pup can tag along. If you’re hoping to avoid pricey consolidated downhill passes, break off from the group and hit up a cross-country ski center, which offers lessons, rentals, and more man-made snow than ever—at or near most alpine resorts. “When people can count on groomed trails, regardless of natural snow, they’ll make a commitment to purchase or rent equipment,” says Gusev. So whether you’re gliding on crystalized corduroy, taking the tracks (two grooves for your skis to slide in the snow), or cutting through a glistening open field of fluffy fresh powder (check out your local park or golf course), with a few pointers, anyone can hit their stride on cross-country skis.



Photo by Margaret Wiktor / Shutterstock A family tries cross-country skiing at the Breckenridge Nordic Center in Colorado. Cross-country skiing tips for beginners Cross-country skiing can be a cinch, but first things first: Get the right equipment. Nordic centers will size you for skis that are narrower and lighter than downhill skis, boots that fasten to bindings at the toes, and poles; and don’t forget your ski pants, parka, gloves, and insulated clothing—wool or synthetic socks and a moisture-wicking base layer will keep you dry. Of the two basic cross-country ski techniques, beginners will want to go classic. (Skate skiing, on the other hand, requires more finesse and balance on more slippery skis with longer poles to maintain a lateral movement for more speed, similar to ice skating. It’s this style that has earned the sport’s reputation as a hardcore cardio workout.) “The misconception of difficulty comes mainly from first-time skiers trying to use skate technique versus classic on a more challenging trail than their skill and fitness level permits,” says Gusev. “If someone can walk, they can cross-country ski,” adds Gusev.

