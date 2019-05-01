On May 4, Ireland Will Be the Center of the “Star Wars” Universe

Star Wars fans of all ages will gather in County Kerry to celebrate the second installment of Ireland’s “May the Fourth Be With You Festival,” running May 3-5 this year.

The stunning County Kerry coast on the Wild Atlantic Way is home to several of the epic Irish locations featured in the Star Wars films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, most notably the rocky Skellig Islands off the Kerry coast.

For the festival weekend, fans will gather in the County Kerry villages of Ballyferriter—where five extra-planetary beehive huts took over the Ceann Sibéal headland for the movies—Portmagee, and Valentia, as well as in Malin Head in County Dougal, to celebrate all things Star Wars.

There will be Jedi training exercises, a live Full of Sith podcast show, guided walks to locations from the movies, beehive hut visits, VR experiences, and a live concert performed by the Kerry School of Music Orchestra for Star Wars fans, who will be encouraged to come along in costume. And they will.

The adventurous can also take boat trips along the coast or gaze at galaxies far, far away at a special star-gazing evening.

Courtesy of Wild Atlantic Way Kids, costumes, and costumed kids are welcome at Ireland’s May the Fourth festival.

This article originally appeared online in April 2018; it was updated on May 1, 2019, to include current information.

