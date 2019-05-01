Home>Travel inspiration>Art + Culture>Festivals + Events

On May 4, Ireland Will Be the Center of the “Star Wars” Universe

By Yvonne Gordon

May 1, 2019

share this article
flipboard
From Skellig Michael’s beehive huts, a view fit for a Jedi master.

Courtesy of Wild Atlantic Way

From Skellig Michael’s beehive huts, a view fit for a Jedi master.

Home to filming locations for “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” rugged County Kerry will lure the faithful with an epic May the Fourth festival.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Star Wars fans of all ages will gather in County Kerry to celebrate the second installment of Ireland’s “May the Fourth Be With You Festival,” running May 3-5 this year.

The stunning County Kerry coast on the Wild Atlantic Way is home to several of the epic Irish locations featured in the Star Wars films The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, most notably the rocky Skellig Islands off the Kerry coast.

For the festival weekend, fans will gather in the County Kerry villages of Ballyferriter—where five extra-planetary beehive huts took over the Ceann Sibéal headland for the movies—Portmagee, and Valentia, as well as in Malin Head in County Dougal, to celebrate all things Star Wars.

There will be Jedi training exercises, a live Full of Sith podcast show, guided walks to locations from the movies, beehive hut visits, VR experiences, and a live concert performed by the Kerry School of Music Orchestra for Star Wars fans, who will be encouraged to come along in costume. And they will.

The adventurous can also take boat trips along the coast or gaze at galaxies far, far away at a special star-gazing evening.

Kids, costumes, and costumed kids are welcome at Ireland’s May the Fourth festival.
Courtesy of Wild Atlantic Way
Kids, costumes, and costumed kids are welcome at Ireland’s May the Fourth festival.

This article originally appeared online in April 2018; it was updated on May 1, 2019, to include current information.

>>Next: As Tourists Flock, Ireland Savors the “Star Wars” Effect

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories