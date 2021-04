The Remote Feeling of Glencolmcille Village

A drive through the magnificent Glengesh Pass will bring you to Glencolmcille (Geann Cholm Cille in Irish), a small village on one of the most westerly points of Donegal, which was hard hit by emigration in the 1950s. It feels like one of the most remote villages in Ireland . At the Folk Village Museum, you can wander around the cottages and get a taste of what life was like in the Ireland of the 1700s, 1800s and 1900s.