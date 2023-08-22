Travel InspirationIn the MagazineFrom the Editor
By Sarika Bansal
  •  August 22, 2023

As Travelers, What Is Our Impact on the Communities We Visit?

Editorial director Sarika Bansal reflects on her recent trip to northern Norway and how tourism can have a positive impact on the world.

Snow-covered mountains on the Svalbard archipelago

The Svalbard archipelago remained uninhabited until the 16th century.

Photo by Fredrik Solli Wandem/Unsplash

I looked out the airplane window and saw an endless stretch of white: miles of glaciers, snow, and ice, blending harmoniously with the clouds on the horizon. The sky looked impossibly blue by contrast.

I was about to land in Svalbard, the archipelago more than 500 miles north of mainland Norway, with a delegation from the nonprofit organization Tourism Cares. We traveled last spring to this fragile region to discuss the role of responsible tourism in a place that is already experiencing the impacts of our warming planet.

The conference had started a few days earlier in Tromsø, Norway, where we met with Indigenous Sami leaders. They had generously shared details of their seminomadic way of life in the Arctic Circle: how they follow reindeer, how they use every part of the animal to survive in harsh conditions, and how seriously they take the principle of “leave no trace.” Two women had sung folk joik songs for us, and now, as the plane flew over a white sea of nothingness, I could hear their lilting, melodic voices in my head.

At AFAR, sustainability goes beyond protecting the physical environment. Meeting Sami people made me see the Arctic desert as a landscape full of vibrancy and human innovation. My time in Norway reaffirmed my awareness that as travelers, it’s our privilege to observe cultures new to us, participate when we can, and appreciate the singularity of every place we visit.

The current summer issue of AFAR magazine celebrates cultures around the world. Writer Shruti Swamy travels to Mumbai, India, where she tries to find joy on her first visit after the death of her beloved aunt. Members of three diaspora communities—Hmong, Somali, and Nordic—explain how they keep their traditions alive in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. We learn about Thessaloniki, Greece’s “second city,” famous for its carefree spirit and festive food scene.

My trip to the Arctic introduced me to a culture that is resilient, spiritual, and close to the land. I thought of that connection as I edited these stories. Tell me what you think of the issue via Instagram @sarika008.

Sarika Bansal
Sarika Bansal is the editorial director of AFAR Magazine and editor of the book Tread Brightly: Notes on Ethical Travel.
More From AFAR
An orange van loaded with surfboards
Cities We Love
The 11 Best Things to Do in Santa Monica
August 22, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
Kristin Braswell
Schoenenbach Bregenzerwald
Outdoor Adventure
How the Alpine Designers of Bregenzerwald Let Nature Lead the Way
Sponsored by
The Moorings boasts a modern fleet of more than 400 active yachts across the globe, including in the British Virgin Islands.
Outdoor Adventure
Welcome Aboard the Premier Yachting Experience in the British Virgin Islands
Sponsored by
Load More
From Our Partners
Colorado_Summer_Map_Ceros
Interactive
Why Colorado Is Your Perfect Destination for All Kinds of Summer Fun
July 17, 2023 10:54 PM
Iberostar Paraíso Beach, Riviera Maya, México
Hotels
5 Ways This International Hotel Brand Is Doing Its Part to Save the Ocean
Sponsored by
Iberostar Grand Bávaro
Hotels
Revel in the Natural Splendor of the Dominican Republic at Eco-Friendly Hotels
Sponsored by
Handelskade in Willemstad.
Islands
5 Unexpected Ways to Immerse Yourself in Curaçao’s Distinctive Culture
Sponsored by
QuebecMockUp
Travel Inspiration
Discover Adventure in Québec
June 30, 2023 05:01 PM
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Journeys: Canada
Hit National Parks, Microbreweries, and More on This Outdoor Enthusiast’s Guide to Canada
Sponsored by
Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay
Journeys: Canada
Travel Along This Scenic Canadian River for a Trip Among Waterfalls, Lakes, and Glacial Valleys
Sponsored by
Art Gallery in San José del Cabo
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
Get Inspired With Arts and Culture in Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
Take in the fresh air of Alaska’s wilderness
Outdoor Adventure
The Ultimate Nature-Lover’s Adventures for International Travel
Sponsored by

See More