24 Hours in the World’s Greatest Cities

Spend enough time in a city and you’ll catch its rhythm. Some urban centers pulsate to the point of sensory overload, fueled by fast walkers and conspicuous consumption; others are muted by tree-lined streets and a leisurely tempo. Some appear to be deeply systematic, while others feel like a free-for-all. Rhythms can shift depending on the time of day, or season, or neighborhood. One thing is universal: A city is constantly in motion.

For millennia, city-dwellers comprised a small percentage of humanity, with most people living on farms or in villages. But after two centuries of industrialization and rapid urbanization, more than half of the world’s population today resides in a city.

The following photos offer glimpses of life in some of the world’s most captivating metropolises, as observed by 26 photographers across six continents. We see cities at all times of day and night, from the dim predawn light to the glow of a lone streetlamp helping someone find their way home.

Left: 6:57 a.m. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Right: 5:00 a.m. Sydney, Australia Left: Photo by Abinet Teshome; Right: Photo by Dmitry Osipenko

6:02 a.m. Bangkok, Thailand Photo by Adam Birkan

7:41 a.m. Baotou, China Photo by Antony Sojka

8:11 a.m. Johannesburg, South Africa Photo by Gulshan Khan

Left: 8:45 a.m. Barcelona, Spain; Right: 9:55 a.m. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Left: Photo by João Canziani; Right: Photo by Marco Argüello

11:30 a.m. Jerusalem, Israel Photo by Ethan Welty

2:43 p.m. Lima, Peru Photo by Luisa Dörr

3:30 p.m. London, England Photo by Josh Edgoose

Left: 3:30 p.m. Venice, Italy; Right: 4:00 p.m. San Francisco, United States Left: Photo by Mandy Sham; Right: Photo by Kelsey McClellan

3:49 p.m. New York City, United States Photo by Brian Finke

4:30 p.m. Mexico City, Mexico Photo by Joe Perri

4:45 p.m. Moscow, Russia Photo by Sasha Arutyunova

Left: 5:00 p.m. London, England; Right: 5:00 p.m. Baku, Azerbaijan Left: Photo by Sophie Green; Right: Photo by Mandy Sham

7:49 p.m. Tel Aviv, Israel Photo by Dina Litovsky

Left: 7:15 p.m. Toronto, Canada; Right: 8:30–11:30 p.m. Chicago, United States Left: Photo by Brendan George Ko; Right: Photo by Clarissa Bonet, courtesy of Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago

8:19 p.m. Stockholm, Sweden Photo by Felix Brüggemann

Left: 8:45 p.m. Los Angeles, United States; Right: 12:01 a.m. Cali, Colombia Left: Photo by Jake Michaels; Right: Photo by Rose Marie Cromwell

9:30 p.m. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo by Tasneem Alsultan