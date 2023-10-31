Travel InspirationTravel for Good
By Sarika Bansal
  •  October 31, 2023

The Future of Travel Is Looking More and More Green

Sustainable travel is a fringe movement no longer.

People on a bridge in London

The city of London is making several environmentally focused commitments, which include making buses zero emission by 2034.

Photo by Johan Mouchet/Unsplash

As I exited Heathrow this past summer, I was greeted by a life-size elephant. More specifically, a giant billboard that advertised how one of the world’s largest airports was switching to 100 percent renewable energy and sustainable fuels—or, in its words, “tackling the elephant in the airport.”

When I looked for an Uber, the app offered the option to take an electric vehicle. As we drove into London, road signs stated that we were entering a designated Ultra Low Emission Zone. And at the Waitrose supermarket in Victoria, I spied a carbon-neutral IPA beer.

As little as five years ago, it felt to me that sustainability was still on the fringes. Some individuals and organizations considered their carbon footprint, but the average traveler to London wouldn’t think too hard about making a “green” choice. Now, industries across the globe, including travel and tourism, have been forced to consider climate in their daily operations. An increasing number of tour operators, destinations, and airlines are doing more for the environment—and making sure consumers know about it.

That’s why I’m so thrilled to present the 2023 AFAR Travel Vanguard. Every year, we honor the top organizations that put people and planet first. This time, our team reviewed 200 pages of applications and selected seven companies making a significant difference with regard to sustainability, diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility. We hope the 2023 Vanguard honorees can serve as inspiration for other organizations around the world.

We also venture out on epic, life-altering trips. Contributing writer Peggy Orenstein walks through the dramatic peaks and fairy-tale villages of Slovenia. Novelist Sarah Thankam Mathews returns to Oman for the first time as an adult and experiences the country on her own terms—including navigating its narrow mountain passes and snorkeling in its turquoise waters. We accompany other writers as they rappel down rocks in Utah, trek across Swiss glaciers, and travel through the southern United States along the Civil Rights Trail.

I would love to know what you think of this issue. Please reach out to me on Instagram.

Sarika Bansal
Sarika Bansal is the editorial director of AFAR Magazine and editor of the book Tread Brightly: Notes on Ethical Travel.
More From AFAR
Londolozi in South Africa features a large tree-shaded deck with small tables for dining.
Hotels
Epic Dining, Amazing Rooms, and... No Plastic? That’s the Aim of This Luxury Hotel Group
October 31, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Carlyle Hotel.jpg
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Hotels in New York City
October 31, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Town covered in snow and framed by trees
Winter Sports
8 Best Ski Resorts in Europe to Visit This Winter
October 30, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
Cindy Hirschfeld
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
From Our Partners
Kayaking at Jubail Mangrove Park
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
Marvel at the Dazzling Grandeur of Abu Dhabi and Dubai
May 12, 2023 02:13 PM
 · 
Experience Abu Dhabi
Louvre Abu Dhabi is but one of many wonders to explore with Indus Travels.
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
Explore the Wonders and Heritage of the United Arab Emirates
May 12, 2023 02:48 PM
 · 
Experience Abu Dhabi
The vibrant capital of Abu Dhabi
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
An Exquisite Experience in Abu Dhabi Awaits
May 12, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
Experience Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi’s expansive harbor
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
Follow Your Personal Pleasure on an Epic Trip in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
May 12, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
Experience Abu Dhabi
Sir Bani Yas Island
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
Experience Traditional Arabia on this Epic Family Adventure
May 12, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
Experience Abu Dhabi
Emirates Palace offers amenities like few others.
Journeys: Africa + Middle East
Enjoy a Feast of Architecture and Art in Abu Dhabi
May 12, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
Experience Abu Dhabi
Snow-covered Estes Park offers an abundance of winter delights in Colorado
Outdoor Adventure
7 Ways to Enjoy Winter in the Heart of the Rocky Mountains
Sponsored by
On the outskirts of Sheridan, the horizon seems to stretch forever.
Outdoor Adventure
Are You Wild at Heart? Stargazing, Dude Ranches, and More Await in Wyoming
Sponsored by
Kansas City’s Union Station
Art + Culture
8 Must-See Places in Kansas City and the Innovative Women Behind Them
Sponsored by

See More