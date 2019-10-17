10 Best Places to Travel in January

Whether you want to embrace the cold and enjoy winter sports, or surf on Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast, January is the ideal month to travel to these 10 spots.

A $66 million expansion of Grand Cayman’s Owen Roberts International Airport will make it easier for travelers coming from other parts of the United States to reach the islands. (The Caymans have been removed from the CDC’s Zika list, making it a safer choice for pregnant women.) Hotels and resorts have also been upgraded in recent months. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, with a coveted location on the white-sand Seven Mile Beach, has followed up the renovation of its 365 rooms with a refresh of its Caribbean-facing lagoon-style pool. On Little Cayman, famed for proximity to scuba-diving sites known by divers around the world, the 11-room Pirates Point Resort recently updated its rooms, as well as its dining room and a lounge filled with sea-inspired painting and sculptures by local artists. The retreat is a draw for dedicated divers, who have easy access to Bloody Bay Wall, one of the most dramatic underwater cliffs in the Caribbean. —Jill K. Robinson, as seen in the January/February 2019 issue Courtesy of Anansing/Shutterstock In 2017, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration made changes to how street vendors can operate. It’s uncertain how the future of Thailand’s street food will be affected, meaning now is the time to visit. Bangkok January is great for: street food fanatics Thailand is famous for its street food. Fruit vendors slice and dice fresh pineapple, watermelon, and other fruits from ice-laden carts; trays of milk tea pass hands through the crowds; and the aroma of fresh barbecue, doused in spicy sauce, wafts through the air. Every stall or shophouse specializes in its own specific delicacy—often made with recipes passed down for generations. There’s even a Bangkok vendor who earned herself a Michelin star for dishes like her khai jeaw poo (crab omelet). But in late 2017, hoping to make sidewalks safer, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration began making changes to where and when street food vendors operate. Now, vendors can’t set up before 6 p.m. in some of the city’s most popular places, and when they do, they must use designated spots. You’ll find street food vendors congregating in a few key areas: Chinatown, Victory Monument, Soi Ari, and Bang Rak. And if you don’t mind braving the crowds, head to Silom Road, the main vein of Bangkok’s business district, and follow the office workers ordering their daily vittles. Order in Thai and you’re guaranteed a grin. Try favorites such as moo ping (grilled pork skewers); satay gai (chicken satay): yum woon sen (glass noodle salad); khao man gai (Thai-style chicken and rice); khao neow ma muang (mango sticky rice); tom yum (hot and sour soup); pad thai (stir-fried rice noodles); and hoy tod (oyster omelet). —AFAR Editors Courtesy of Lopolo/Shutterstock Québec City is a winter wonderland in itself, but visitors also have prime skiing and snowboarding opportunities just 30 minutes away. Québec City, Canada January is great for: powder peeps With 17th-century spires and cobblestone lanes, Québec City has a lot of European charm. Knowing even a few phrases of French will come in handy here, and you’ll need a very warm coat and plenty of layers to survive January’s average highs of 10 degrees F. But even in the cold temperatures, you’ll find yourself warming up to this French colonial city. Three ski lodges that are less than a 30-minute drive away make it easy to plan a trip that combines city and slopes. Le Relais, just 15 minutes from Old Québec, offers easy lighted runs that are great for families. A little farther out is Stoneham Mountain Resort, Canada’s largest night-skiing destination. Hot shots will feel right at home here with freestyle runs and an Olympic-level half pipe. The après-ski vibe includes outdoor hot tubs and performances by chansonniers, or French folk singers. Mont-Sainte Anne, another mountain resort popular with the locals, is only about 25 miles from downtown. A massive network of paths through pine and spruce forest make it North America’s largest spot for cross-country skiing, and 19 of its trails stay lit after dark for night skiing. If you’re willing to go farther afield, you can find wilder skiing. Le Massif de Charlevoix, about an hour’s drive from Québec City, offers one of the most scenic landscapes of all. Lots of fresh natural powder falls on slopes perched right on the St. Lawrence River, and a large area is dedicated to backcountry skiing. About 60 miles from Québec City, Massif du Sud, the highest ski mountain in the area, has glades for cross-country skiing, trails for snowshoeing, and helicopters for delivering downhillers to those hard-to-reach places. —AFAR Editors Courtesy of Rafal Cichawa/Shutterstock Hell’s Gate National Park is about 26 square miles and home to zebras, giraffes, gazelles, and other wildlife. Nairobi January is great for: wilderness watchers, adrenaline hounds In Kenya, there are plenty of natural ways to get the blood pumping. Although a bit unpredictable, the rains in January tend to be on the short side, so weather will be good for your outdoor adventures. Take a day trip about 60 miles out of Nairobi to the Tana River, where the rapids are perfect for whitewater rafting, and the calmer pools offer spots in which to cool off, drift along, and spot wildlife. Thrill seekers can bungee jump almost 200 feet over the river near the tiny town of Sagana. Related 7 Truly Epic Trips for Deeply Adventurous Travelers

