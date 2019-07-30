10 Best Places to Go in October

Whether you’re doing last-minute planning or long-term brainstorming, here are the top spots to travel in the month of October.

share this article

If you have the chance to travel in October, you should. The crowds of summer vacationers are back at work and school, the weather in much of the world is cooler—perfect for strolling city sidewalks or mountain trails—and cultural calendars are bursting with events. Here are 10 places that make for ideal fall getaways. Photo by Blaine Harrington/Age Fotostock Hot air balloons rise over Albuquerque. Albuquerque, New Mexico October is great for: balloonatics Sure, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (October 5–13) draws travelers from all over the world, but new offerings are putting this desert city on the traveler’s go list this year. A newly opened 50-mile trail for cyclists and hikers skirts the pink-toned Sandia Mountains, the Rio Grande, and downtown. (Travelers can rent bicycles from more than 41 locations via Pace, Albuquerque’s new bike-share service.) In the expanding Sawmill District—once the center of the city’s lumber industry—the 8,600-square-foot Spur Line Supply Co. is a symbol of the area’s revival. Founded in an Airstream trailer, Spur now offers space for New Mexican artisans, as well as rotating art exhibits, coffee, and classes from YogaZo, the city’s first mobile yoga studio. Elsewhere, long-dormant hotels dating back to the 1930s are getting a second life, including the remodeled 22-room El Vado Motel near Old Town, which was built in 1937 to cater to Route 66 travelers. In the Nob Hill neighborhood, the 80-year-old De Anza Motor Lodge is set to reopen after an $8.2 million renovation, which includes the restoration of Zuni Shalako murals. Flying into Albuquerque is also getting easier: Frontier Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and Delta have recently added nonstop flights to Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) from cities including Los Angeles, Portland, Denver, and Austin. —Nick Pachelli, as seen in the January/February 2019 issue Photo by Alxcrs/Shutterstock Seeing distinctive architecture by creatives like Antoni Gaudí is one of the many reasons to visit Barcelona. Barcelona, Spain October is great for: architecture buffs, jazz lovers Barcelona has been in the news a lot over the past few years as it has struggled with overtourism. Visit in October—shoulder season—when the weather is still warm enough to walk through Park Güell or enjoy a paella on an outdoor patio, and the hordes of tourists have waned. Architecture aficionados in particular should check it out in October. The weekend of the 26–27 marks the 19th annual 48h Open House, which offers free access to more than 200 buildings, including private homes usually not open to the public. See the wide variety of architectural styles that grace the city, be they Roman ruins, Catalan Gothic, or modernist. Note that some tours, while free, require advance reservation. Pro tip: For central access to some of the city’s most architecturally notable sites, book your stay in a boutique hotel like Almanac, which opened last year in the modernist neighborhood of Eixample Derecho, or the Mercer in the Gothic quarter. If architecture isn’t your thing, go in October anyway. The first shows begin on October 19 for the Voll-Damm Barcelona International Jazz Festival, featuring an array of international musicians like Herbie Hancock and the Juan De Marcos Afro-Cuban All Stars. —Sara Button Photo by Oscar Garces/Age Fotostock Boquilla Beach in Cartagena Cartagena, Colombia October is great for: beachgoers, design hounds Cartagena’s history is captured within the walls of the 16th-century Old Town, whose fortifications, monuments, plazas, and color-splashed colonial buildings are a UNESCO World Heritage site. But the best reason to visit Cartagena in October is the beaches. Daytime temperatures rarely dip below 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and the metropolitan area has almost 12 miles of beaches that line the Caribbean. Head to Playa Castillo Grande, where an underwater wall built more than a century ago to deter English pirates, calms the waters. With fewer crowds and a relaxed vibe, it’s one of the best places in the city to view a sunset. Or catch a boat and take the 10-minute trip to the island of Tierra Bomba, where you can relax on the white sand beaches at Punta Arena. Twenty minutes north of the city center is Playa La Boquilla, favored by moneyed Colombians from the inland cities. It’s a popular place for weddings and other events, but there’s plenty of space to spread out in the peaceful surroundings. You can reach Colombia’s most popular national park, the Rosario Islands, on a 45-minute boat trip. Most of the beaches on the 30 islands that make up the archipelago are private, but Playa Libre on Isla Grande Colombia is open to the public. If you decide to stay on the island, you’ll likely have the beach to yourself after everyone else heads back to the mainland in one of the afternoon boats. —AFAR Editors Photo by Alberto Loyo/Shutterstock Fur seals lounge at Punta Carola beach in the Galápagos. The Galápagos Islands October is great for: wildlife watchers

Article continues below advertisement

The 19 Galápagos islands, designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Biosphere, and Marine Reserve, are located about 600 miles off the coast of Ecuador. The islands’ extreme isolation—along with their location where a trio of ocean currents meet—mean some of nature’s unique species call the area home. You can visit nearly any time of year to see the abundant wildlife, but each season brings a different stage of life for the many animals. October lands in the dry season, known as garúa. Cooler waters bring more fish, so divers might spot sea birds plunging straight into the water for a catch; Galápagos penguins hang out for the fishy snacks, too. Blue-footed boobies are raising their new chicks, and October is the best bet to watch Galápagos fur seal pups. Book a trip from October 6–12 with AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award-winner Classic Journeys, selected for “Best Wildlife Encounter in 2018,” or hop onto a cruise itinerary on the new Celebrity Flora. With its all-suite setup (including floor-to-ceiling windows), the ship was designed specifically for travel among the islands. —Sara Button Photo by Viviane Wild/Age Fotostock Pho is one of Vietnam’s most well-known dishes. Hanoi, Vietnam October is great for: gourmands History looms large in Hanoi, Vietnam’s thousand-year-old capital. Ancient temples and colonial architecture provide a rich backdrop to broad tree-lined boulevards and placid lakes. In October, you’ll escape the summer downpours and the crowds that arrive in the winter dry season, so there will be plenty of room and time to take advantage of one of Vietnam’s strengths: its food. The city is home to one of Asia’s strongest indigenous culinary traditions, and the best way to dive in is to take it to the streets. For a start, try pho noodle soup, the country’s nominal national dish, which is available in beef and chicken varieties. Pho Gia Truyen Bat Dan (known to locals as simply Pho Bat Dan) serves a standout version with tender beef in a clear, rich broth. Other signature dishes include bun cha (vermicelli with minced pork burgers), banh cuon (steamed rice crepes stuffed with minced pork, mushrooms, and shallots), and xoi (glutinous sticky rice). The place to try bun bo nam bo (vermicelli noodles and beef) is 67 Hang Dieu in the Old Quarter. For a good sampler, consider a tour with Hanoi Street Food Tours. The company offers walking and scooter tours that cater to all palates, including vegetarians, seafood lovers, and culinary adventurers, who can snack on river snails and baby duck eggs. —AFAR Editors Photo by EcoPrint/Shutterstock Ostriches roam Marakele National Park in South Africa. Johannesburg, South Africa October is great for: safari seekers The great outdoors is one of the main draws for visitors to South Africa, and Johannesburg—or Joburg, or Jozi, as the city is also known—is an excellent home base from which to explore some of the area’s national parks and wildlife reserves. October weather is very hot and dry, but that means the chances of animal viewing is even higher compared to other times of year, as critters make their way around to find water sources. The good news is that you don’t have to drive five hours to Kruger National Park to see an array of wild animals. There’s a Rhino and Lion Nature Reserve in the Cradle of Humankind, about 45 minutes from Johannesburg, where you can join a guide on a game drive or take a self-drive tour to see more than 30 species. About three hours from Johannesburg are several other options for watching wildlife. Birders will want to visit Marakele National Park, which has approximately 400 species of birds, including the endangered Cape vulture. The park is also known for its large number of black and white rhinos. Pilanesberg National Park is situated in a crater of an ancient volcano, and you are likely to see Africa’s famous Big Five (lion, leopard, elephant, rhino, and Cape buffalo) roaming the park. Photographers will love the concealed hides, where they can sneak peeks (and shots) of some of the thousands of animals that call the park home. The park offers game drives, safaris, and even hot air ballooning if you want to get a true bird’s-eye view. —AFAR Editors Photo by Irina Kosareva/Shutterstock San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is home to the peaceful Japanese Tea Garden. San Francisco, California October is great for: outdoor living enthusiasts San Francisco gets enough fog that the weather phenomenon has its own nickname, Karl the Fog, and Twitter account. As charming as he is, the best time to explore the city is October, when the Bay Area typically enjoys moderate temperatures and sunny skies, and Karl is out of town.