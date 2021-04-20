Where are you going?
Seebad Enge

Mythenquai 9, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
| +41 44 201 38 89
Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm

Lake Swimming with a View of the Alps

The most centrally-located mixed badi boasts a prime spot on Lake Zurich, though not too much swimming actually goes on here—it’s more about sunbathing, people-watching, and the occasional dip. There’s also a sauna, massage treatments and outdoor yoga sessions, all surrounded by a beautiful arboretum and fantastic views of the Alps.

Photo © Martin Rütschi/Zürich Tourism.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

