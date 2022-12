Where to Eat in Tokyo

Japan, 〒153-0042 Tōkyō-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai, 1 Chome−28, 青葉台1-28-9

While it might come as a surprise, Tokyo is known for its Neapolitan pizza. One of the great pizza makers in the city is Hisanori Yamamoto, whose restaurant is a short walk from Nakameguro Station. The tables are squeezed next to each other, but everyone is happy to dig into the pizzas that emerge perfectly blistered from the wood-burning oven. If the weather is good, there’s alfresco dining. The menu is unlike most Neapolitan pizzerias, which only offer a few options; here you’ll find about three dozen. Order some wine and start off with antipasti and, and the pizza will have you feeling like you’ve taken a detour to Naples on your trip to Japan