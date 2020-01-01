Where to Eat around The Westin Galleria Dallas
With a vibrant arts and cultural scene, a wealth of fine dining, and a nightlife among the best in Texas, Dallas is a destination where you'll never stop discovering new reasons to return.
1010 S Pearl Expy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
The lines are long (expect to wait at least an hour) at this young barbecue joint tucked inside the Dallas Farmers' Market—but the tender, perfectly smoked meats are worth the wait says Daniel Vaugh, barbecue editor of Texas Monthly. "They have...
14833 Midway Rd #100, Addison, TX 75001, USA
Tucked into an otherwise unremarkable shopping strip, Thai Star is anything but. With sublime iterations of Thai favorites, this tiny restaurant packs the house regularly. Not only do standouts like whole fried fish and pad thai tempt the taste...
5330 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
A lavish American meal typically conjures the image of a plate full of prime rib and lobster—with a glass of red wine of course. Chamberlain's is the place to have this meal. In addition, they have specialties and a menu of premium cigars!
5505 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
A stalwart on the Dallas burger scene, Jakes Hamburgers entices would-be customers with flair. Exhibits A and B: the spicy grilled chicken sandwich, christened 'The Flaming Rooster,' and the jalapeño bacon burger, named the 'The Hot Cowboy.' Talk...
4123 Cedar Springs Rd #110, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
(note: Cedar Grove restaurant is formally known as Dish) Dish made a veritable splash upon entering Dallas' dining scene in 2009, and the fact that it's remained a culinary bright spot since is a testament to its fantastic reinventions. The...
14930 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001, USA
How Euro does The Londoner get? Not only is there a nice lineup of international beers on tap, but you can sate an English food jones with a substantial selection of pub plates: bangers and mash, fish and chips, shepherd's pie. Also, European...
13270 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
Malls don't usually come to mind when diners are seeking out fine-dining establishments, but the Dallas Galleria's upscale steakhouse should boost perceptions of shopping-adjacent restaurants. If jumbo lump crab cakes, top-notch cuts of USDA prime...
2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
It seems wrong to call this Renzo Piano–designed complex a museum—it’s more like a “sculpture safari,” on which you get to experience the pieces in their intended habitat. Opened in 2003, the Nasher Sculpture Center...
4930 Belt Line Rd #100, Dallas, TX 75254, USA
Its numerous locations, scattered throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area, are a testimony to this friendly café's popularity with locals. First-timers should plan their visit to coincide with brunch. You'll be spoiled for choice when you arrive....
1617 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
In its modern, warm wood-accented digs with retro design touches, FT33 serves up the most talked-about dishes in Dallas. Executive chef Matt McCallister's profile has grown immensely on the strength of his hugely creative farm-to-table menu,...
13340 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240, USA
Tucked away in its eponymous location inside the Westin Galleria Dallas, this restaurant is a sleek, sexy retreat. The kitchen is putting an elegant, global spin on American cuisine favorites, turning out lovely plates like a pancetta-laced...
9780 Walnut St #140, Dallas, TX 75243, USA
With a great atmosphere and a packed room of locals, if you’re in the mood for Vietnamese food, you won’t go wrong here. Some swear by the pho and others by the gloriously crusty banh mi sub sandwiches, which come heaped high with grilled pork,...
11909 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230, USA
Firing up an array of pizzas in an 800-degree wood-burning oven from Naples, Dough set San Antonio ablaze before opening a lively offshoot in Dallas. As members of the Slow Food movement, Dough's owners put a lot of care into their pies—we're...
5959 Royal Ln #707, Dallas, TX 75230, USA
Lauded for its outstanding desserts and for being one of Dallas' new, hip restaurants, this Italian-food source quickly developed a loyal following of diners. And why not? Between Princi's robust brunch, lunch, and dinner menus, the ambience at...
