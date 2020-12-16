What to See in Scandinavia
Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
The forests and fjords of Scandinavia are legendary, but the region's cities shouldn't be overlooked. They all provide opportunities to dive into these countries' food, culture, and design. Here are some favorite stops in two of Scandinavia's capitals, Copenhagen and Stockholm, but consider these as merely starting points as you come up with your own must-see itinerary.
Jægersborggade, 45, 2200 København, Denmark
Nørrebro is one of Copenhagen's hottest neighborhoods of the moment, an area where entrepreneurs are opening restaurants serving local fare and cafes sell coffee and home-baked breads and pastries. One of the epicenters of the Nørrebro scene is...
Ny Kronborgvej 1, 3000 Helsingør, Denmark
The most famous attraction in Helsignør (in English, Elsinore) is Kronburg, the Renaissance castle that overlooks the Øresund which separates Denmark and Sweden. It was here that Shakespeare's Hamlet wandered the windswept ramparts at night. Even...
Frederiksborggade 21, 1362 København, Denmark
Foodies, rejoice. Torvehallerne is a one-stop shop for several meals, snacks, and gourmet groceries or gastronomical gifts. It's an airy, light-filled building with all kinds of purveyors, from fantastic coffee shops, chefs cooking fresh pasta and...
På Bjerget 14B, 2400 København, Denmark
To the northwest of central Copenhagen, much-photographed (though less frequently visited) Grundtvigs Kirke is notable as a rare example of a church constructed in the expressionist style. Architect Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint won a design...
Øster Voldgade 4A, 1350 København, Denmark
The 17th-century castle in the middle of modern Copenhagen is one of those things that gives the city its fairy-tale quality, along with the famous Little Mermaid and the dragons that adorn many buildings. Rosenborg Castle sits, however, in...
Kapelvej 4, 2200 København N, Denmark
This huge cemetery is the biggest green space in the increasingly fashionable Nørrebro area. It’s the final resting place of some of the greatest Danes of all time, including Nobel Prize–winning physicist Niels Bohr, philosopher...
Ravnsborggade is one of the livelier streets in one of Copenhagen's livelier neighborhoods, Nørrebro. Running parallel to the lakes, the speciality here is antique and vintage stores and you'll find a half dozen of them lining the street north of...
Östermalmsgatan 20, 114 26 Stockholm, Sweden
At the turn of the 20th century, the school of architecture commonly referred to as the National Romantic style flourished in the Nordic countries. Faced with societies that had changed dramatically with industrialization, architects and others...
Sockenvägen, 122 33 Stockholm, Sweden
Designed by Gunnar Asplund, one of the big names of 20th-century Swedish architecture, this beautiful graveyard is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the final resting place of actress Greta Garbo. A wonderfully peaceful combination of great...
Humlegårdsgatan 1, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden
