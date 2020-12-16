What to Do In and Around The Peninsula Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Located near the Victoria Harbour in busy Tsim Sha Tsui, The Peninsula couldn't be more centrally located. From shopping to gourmet cuisine and cultural hotspots, there's plenty to do around this luxe hotel to elevate your overall experience in Hong Kong.
L5, Auditoria Building, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, 尖沙咀廣東道30號306
Before visiting Hong Kong, a foodie friend had warned me that the Michelin-starred restaurants weren't all that. Food just as good was to be had from the hole-in-the-wall joints, and splurging was pointless. I was on the hunt for something I had...
Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong
Join throngs of locals on the five-minute ferry ride across Victoria Harbour between the Tsim Sha Tsui cruise pier in Kowloon, on the mainland side, and the Central Pier on Hong Kong Island (a slightly longer ride goes to Wan Chai on Hong Kong...
100 Chatham Rd S, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong
The best way to know a city is through its history. Hong Kong’s many well-curated museums tell the stories of its heritage by allowing visitors to literally walk through it. For a journey through time, the Hong Kong Museum of History uses...
Hong Kong Science Museum, Science Museum Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Just across from the Hong Kong Museum of History in Tsim Sha Tsui is the Hong Kong Science Museum. Here, the name of the game is learning through fun interactive experiences. Through over 500 exhibits, children (and adults!) will be introduced to...
18號 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
As the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists. K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community...
28/F, The Peninsula Hong Kong, Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
In order to reach Felix, a swanky restaurant situated on the 28th floor of The Peninsula, you must take the exclusive elevator via the Peninsula Arcade. Felix is renowned for its modern European cuisine, but we like visiting for cocktails and wine...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
2A Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Residing on the top floors of the former Marine Police Headquarters in Kowloon’s Tsim Sha Tsui district, House 1881 offers 10 whimsical suites with sweeping views of Victoria Harbor and the Hong Kong skyline. Built in 1881, the property is a...
10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Art lovers must stop by the Hong Kong Museum of Art, situated near the Tsim Sha Tsui harbour promenade. The main collections here include paintings, calligraphy work, and sculptures from Hong Kong and Mainland Chinese artists. Rare Chinese...
3-27 Canton Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
This chain of Milanese cafes and pastry shops has graced Hong Kong's best malls since the ‘90s. With locations on the main island and in Kowloon, Cova has a reputation for being one of the classiest spots for cakes and other Italian treats. The...
Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, 尖沙咀廣東道3號連卡佛地下層
Tsim Sha Tsui is shopping heaven for those searching for the latest trends, and this café, located in the back corner of Lane Crawford department store between the side entrances to the Harbourside mall, is the perfect respite to rest your feet...
29+30F, One Peking, Peking Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
One Peking Road is full of popular bars and restaurants, but be sure to treat yourself to a meal or drink at Aqua. Aqua Roma, Aqua Tokyo, and Aqua Spirit offer an extensive menu of Italian and Japanese dishes, plus cocktails and wine in a...
Canton Road extends for miles and links up major Kowloon districts. The stretch in Tsim Sha Tsui, which begins at the intersection at Salisbury Road, is the Hong-Kong counterpart of Rodeo Drive. This stretch of the road is lined with numerous...
