What To Do In and Around Rosewood Mayakoba

Rosewood Mayakoba puts you in a vacation mindset within moments after you land in Mexico. The resort’s 130 suites are strung along the canals of the lagoon or overlook the Caribbean. If you're looking for a quiet escape along with a serene 17,000-square foot spa on its own island and three restaurants serving the best local dishes and tequilas—then Rosewood Mayakoba is the right resort for you.