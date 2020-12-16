What To Do In and Around Rosewood Mayakoba
Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Rosewood Mayakoba puts you in a vacation mindset within moments after you land in Mexico. The resort’s 130 suites are strung along the canals of the lagoon or overlook the Caribbean. If you're looking for a quiet escape along with a serene 17,000-square foot spa on its own island and three restaurants serving the best local dishes and tequilas—then Rosewood Mayakoba is the right resort for you.
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Located about 45 minutes to the south of Rosewood Mayakoba, the Mayan ruins at Tulum have long been popular with photographers. No wonder, given its postcard perfect setting atop a bluff overlooking the Caribbean. Few Mayan settlements were built...
If you are in search of flawless Mexican cuisine prepared with perfectly fresh ingredients, there’s no need to venture outside Rosewood Mayakoba. If you are, however, on your way to or from the Sian Ka’an biosphere or visiting Tulum for a morning,...
Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cancun is one of the world’s best known beach towns and with reason. The pristine waters, white sand beaches and killer nightlife make it one of the most popular destinations in Mexico. But for an even better experience, head just an hour down the...
Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s winning charm emerges all along this wide pedestrian avenue, which runs parallel to the beach. Eateries here include everything from cheap fast food like Pizza Renzo to upscale restaurants and cafes; the best...
Carretera Tulum- Cancun Km 1266, Riviera Maya, Q.R., Mexico
Thanks to its easy-to-reach location on the main highway just fifteen minutes south of Playa del Carmen, this open cenote ranks among the most popular with locals. One half of the clear spring is shallow, with areas for climbing adjacent rocks;...
Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
With ancient traditions and a rich history, Mayan society is a fascinating, integral part of Mexican culture and history. While immersed in the Museo Maya de Cancun you'll forget all about the resorts outside and instead find yourself transported...
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
If you're eager to get up close with dolphins, head to Cancun's aquarium. Its large pool accommodates visitors who want to play with the fun-loving mammals during a one-hour session or the trainer-for-a-day program. The aquarium also offers...
Carretera Puerto Juarez ~ Tulum, Yodzonot, 77776 Akumal, Q.R., Mexico
This pair of baby loggerhead turtles was less than 12 hours old when we saw and briefly held them. What was amazing was that no matter which direction we faced them, they instinctively knew to turn towards the ocean! There are seven species of sea...
Coba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cobá holds what remains of a large pre-Colombian Maya civilization located on the Riviera Maya. Lesser known than Tulum, the name Cobá means turbid (cloudy) waters—probably having to do with the five cenotes (underground...
Carretera Chetumal Puerto Juárez Km 240, locales 1 & 2, módulo B, 77780 Q.R., Mexico
Xel-Há is one of the area's most popular attractions. The name identifies both the archaeological site and the ecotourism marine park and the site attracts hundreds of visitors from around the world, throughout the year. Ceremonial centers and...
