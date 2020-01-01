Two Weeks in Tanzania: Southern Safari and Zanzibar
Collected by Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor
Begin in Tanzania's great southern wildlife reserves, Selous and Ruaha. Climb aboard the Tazara Railway to Dar Es Salaam, stopping to wander the bustling markets and sample the fantastic cuisine in this cosmopolitan city. Then it's a speedy ferry trip to Zanzibar, stopping at Stone Town. And onto the beautiful beaches of northern Zanzibar to swim amid the coral reefs!
Iringa, Tanzania
The largest of Tanzania’s state-administrated national parks, Ruaha is home to the Great Ruaha River, imposing baobab trees, and one of the greatest populations of elephants in any African park. It has few lodges and therefore few...
Tanzania
The Selous Game Reserve is an unspoiled wilderness, the second largest game reserve in Africa, and home to the crocodile-infested Rufiji River whose tributaries and lagoons ensure excellent game viewing even during the dry season. Named after the...
Tanzania
The Selous Game Reserve has a myriad lagoons, lakes, and meandering tributaries of the Rufiji River—all on which to take a boat safari. From the little, canvas-shaded boat you can spot hippos, crocodiles, exotic birds and buffalo coming to drink...
Kilawani, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
A great feat of engineering from the colonial era, the Tazara Railway leaves Dar Es Salaam and rattles its once-grand carriages through the vast uninhabited Selous Game Reserve, treating its passengers to spotting giraffe, antelope, elephants, and...
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
In the heart of Dar es Salaam, the Mwenge Woodcarvers Market is filled with artisans hard at work creating beautiful and unique items. Wooden masks are particularly popular, but you’ll also find treasures in craft shops selling a whole range...
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Arriving in the thriving hub of Southern Tanzania is a far cry from the remote savannahs of the national parks, forested mountains, and wild rain forests that sprawl across Tanzania’s interior. It is a perfect time to sample some of the excellent,...
Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
When I initially heard about the ferry trip to Zanzibar, I was expecting this to be an old worn-out boat in dire need of repair, slowly shuffling out of the harbor, jam-packed with passengers jostling to find a seat. Instead, I boarded a brand...
Shangani St, Zanzibar, Tanzania
This place is just bursting with character, a beautiful grand building set amongst the cultural fusion of architecture, labyrinth of streets and rickety mildewed colonial buildings of central Stone Town. As you walk in through the grand front...
Each evening as the sun sets, Stone Town’s Forodhani Gardens park transforms into an open-air food market. Skip the fish kebabs and head straight to the vendors selling urojo, a thick mango-and-tamarind soup served alongside chickpea...
Suicide Alley, Zanzibar, Tanzania
The crumbling architecture of Stone Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the town’s carved doors are one of its most recognizable features. I spent a lot of time searching for the door of Swahili merchant Tippu Tip, a notorious 19th-century...
Sokoku St, Zanzibar, Tanzania
If you step off the ferry in Stone Town and don't know anything about Zanzibar, the House of Wonders (or Beit al-Ajab, as it's also known) has you covered. Just a few steps away from the ferry terminal, you'll get a crash course in Swahili...
Tharia St, Zanzibar, Tanzania
My guide leads me underground into a dark, damp, stone-walled holding cell which, I am told, was reserved for women and children only. The atmosphere is oppressive and stifling and my mind wanders to imagine what these poor souls must have felt,...
Chumbe Island, Tanzania
In search of Zanzibar's best snorkeling, I learned of Chumbe Island Coral Park. Visitors to the protected coral reef are limited to those who stay on the small island. However, less expensive day trips can be arranged up to a few days in advance,...
Zanzibar, Tanzania
“Oh, look, it's a spicy chicken innit?” Ali T exclaims in a rather ridiculous cockney accent as he points at a hen scurrying amongst the foliage. My son belly laughs excitedly, he has actually managed to make a spice tour exciting for a four year...
Nungwi Beach, Tanzania
You could easily pick from any number of dive schools on Zanzibar's pristine coastline to take you under the turquoise waters and view its dazzling coral reefs and abundant sealife. But I couldn't imagine being in better hands than with Tammy and...
