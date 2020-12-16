One Month in Tanzania: Mountains, Bush, and Beach

Begin your journey by climbing the awesome Mount Kilimanjaro. Then stop at the Usambara Mountains—the Switzerland of Africa—on your way to the coast. Arriving at the idyllic shores of Pangani, unwind and indulge in some seriously good food at the Tides Lodge. Make your way down the coast to uncover the crumbling ruins at Kilwa Kisiwani. Return to Dar Es Salaam, then take the colonial Tazara Railway westward to explore the Selous Game Reserve and Ngozi Crater Lake.