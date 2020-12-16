One Month in Tanzania: Mountains, Bush, and Beach
Collected by Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor
Begin your journey by climbing the awesome Mount Kilimanjaro. Then stop at the Usambara Mountains—the Switzerland of Africa—on your way to the coast. Arriving at the idyllic shores of Pangani, unwind and indulge in some seriously good food at the Tides Lodge. Make your way down the coast to uncover the crumbling ruins at Kilwa Kisiwani. Return to Dar Es Salaam, then take the colonial Tazara Railway westward to explore the Selous Game Reserve and Ngozi Crater Lake.
Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Known as “Everyman’s Everest,” the journey to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro isn’t easy but can be done by almost anyone who prepares and commits to the challenge. This beautiful trip brings travelers through five eco-zones ranging from lush to arid...
Here is what I knew about coffee: I liked it, especially with a side of wifi. Here's what I didn't know: it only grows at high altitudes; the beans are actually seeds, and you pick them when they turn bright red; beneath the red skin, the seed is...
Lushoto, Tanzania
The town of Lushoto is the main centre of population in Tanzania’s Usambara mountains. Nestled amongst the high eucalyptus-forested peaks at 1,400 metres above sea level, Lushoto’s climate is cool and temperate, making it perfect for hiking or...
Tanzania
It took us nearly two days to drive to Pangani from Nairobi, and boy, was it worth it. As we rattled our obligatory four-wheel-drive down the dusty track, past the little 'nyumba ya udongo' (Swahili for makuti thatched mud homes) nestling amid...
Mafia Island, Tanzania
The Mafia Archipelago (its name is said to come from the Arabic word morfiyeh, which means "archipelago") consists of several islands and atolls, the largest of which is Mafia Island itself. Mafia Island is a nearly undiscovered alternative...
Kilwa Kisiwani, Tanzania
These two once-beautiful and great East African port cities sit on two islands south of Dar Es Salaam, close to the Tanzanian coastline. From the ninth to the sixteenth centuries Swahili merchants traded pearls, silver, gold, porcelain, ivory and...
Kilwa Masoko, Tanzania
Fancy testing your stamina against a 100-pound yellowfin tuna, marlin, or sailfish and bagging the catch-of-the-day? Kilwa Ruins lodge is set upon the beautiful southern coast of Tanzania, overlooking the shores of its emerald islands, coral...
Kilawani, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
A great feat of engineering from the colonial era, the Tazara Railway leaves Dar Es Salaam and rattles its once-grand carriages through the vast uninhabited Selous Game Reserve, treating its passengers to spotting giraffe, antelope, elephants, and...
Tanzania
The Selous Game Reserve is an unspoiled wilderness, the second largest game reserve in Africa, and home to the crocodile-infested Rufiji River whose tributaries and lagoons ensure excellent game viewing even during the dry season. Named after the...
Tanzania
The Selous Game Reserve has a myriad lagoons, lakes, and meandering tributaries of the Rufiji River—all on which to take a boat safari. From the little, canvas-shaded boat you can spot hippos, crocodiles, exotic birds and buffalo coming to drink...
Iringa, Tanzania
The largest of Tanzania’s state-administrated national parks, Ruaha is home to the Great Ruaha River, imposing baobab trees, and one of the greatest populations of elephantsin any African park. It has few lodges and therefore few tourists. It is...
Makete, Tanzania
Referred to by locals as Bustani ya Mungu—literally, "the Garden of God"—this national park is a botanist’s delight, bursting with the colorful orchids, lobelias, and lilies that thrive in the fertile volcanic soil. This...
Lake Ngozi, Tanzania
Lake Ngozi is the second largest crater lake in Africa, located approximately 38 kilometers south of Mbeya in the Mporoto Ridge Forest Reserve. It is home to many species of chattering monkeys, birds, and chameleons, some of which are endemic to...
Tanzania
Gombe Stream National Park is home to the Gombe Stream Research Center. Founded in 1967, it is a living laboratory, and a testament to the pioneering research and conservation efforts conducted by Jane Goodall on behalf of the park’s...
