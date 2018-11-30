These Fearless Women Ran 55 Miles Through Lion Territory in Africa

“You’re strong like a man,” said one of the young men to Elana Meyer, just minutes after she completed a 55-mile run through Tanzania’s lion-filled Serengeti. He was a member of the wildlife antipoaching unit who had jogged next to Meyer, an Olympic medalist, during a three-day fund-raising run in the private, 350,000-acre Grumeti Reserve, clutching shotguns in their hands to protect the runners from possible wildlife encounters. Meyer found it particularly funny that she was being compared to a man in a race meant to empower women. Meyer was part of a nine-woman crew that took part in the first-ever Serengeti Girls Run . The event was organized by Singita Grumeti Fund , a nonprofit group that carries out wildlife conservation and community development work on the Grumeti Reserve. This first multi-day, all-women long-distance run in the Serengeti raised funds for women’s empowerment programs in the villages surrounding the reserve. The Fund works closely with Singita , which manages the five luxury lodges and camps on the reserve, to offer experiences that connect guests with their conservation work. The run is part of a new series of trips called Safaris for a Purpose, which also included an elephant collaring project earlier this year.

On the morning of the third and final day, the nine women contemplated the 18-mile stretch ahead of them over coffee, porridge, fruit, and other carb-rich foods at Singita Explore, the mobile camp where they were based. Meyer and Baird had both taken spills that left them with scraped knees and elbows, and Marietta Alessi, the social media manager of Shape and Fitness magazines, was on the mend after a brief bout with dehydration. And everyone had woken up in the middle of the night because of nearby lions making contact calls. But the smiles on their faces that morning as they emerged from their tents belied their runners’ woes, and energetic chatter filled the camp.



Needless to say, running in the Serengeti offers a unique set of challenges. For starters, the terrain is uneven and the weather patterns unpredictable (during the short rains in October, the savanna can go from cool to scorching hot in a matter of minutes). There are also the wildlife encounters—the very reason why they had a shotgun-toting entourage from the reserve’s antipoaching unit. (The only victim, however, was the event’s bush ambulance: An ornery male buffalo charged straight into it).

Photo by Jennifer Flowers A pre-run breakfast at Singita Explore

Photo by Jennifer Flowers Rhonda Vetere and Michelle Koen, two runners who took part in the first annual Serengeti Girls Run

The runners started their third day across a river from the Great Migration. That day, not one, but two sets of lions had made themselves comfortable along their route. In one case, the lions moved off quickly when they heard the distant sound of running shoes hitting the ground. In another case, a pride that included a maneless male lion—a victim of many gender equality jokes at the finish line—didn’t budge, requiring the runners to hop into Singita Land Rovers to pass the area safely.At the first watering station, Michelle Koen, a former Singita sales coordinator, arrived in tears. She had been recovering from a hip injury before the race, and knew, based on her discomfort, that she wouldn’t be able to push through for the final few miles. Fellow runner Rhonda Vetere put her arms around her. “Breathe,” said Vetere as Koen sobbed into her shoulder.Not everyone in the group was as athletic as Vetere or Meyer, who offered both mental and physical support to their fellow runners, some of whom had never even run a half marathon. But Vetere, a New York City–based executive and athlete who trains competitively for Ironman races, explained that time and pacing were far from the point, even for her. Vetere went on her first-ever African safari at Singita Grumeti Reserve in June and was so moved by her experience at a local village that she returned only four months later—not only to raise money, but also to give a motivational talk to local girls while she was there.“This is more than just a run to me,” said Vetere. “I came back to speak to kids, to give back, and to hopefully impact someone’s life.”