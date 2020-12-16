Two Weeks in Taiwan
Matt Gibson
Two weeks is just enough time to travel Taiwan’s perimeter and see the main highlights without rushing. Adjust to the culture with a few days around the capital, Taipei, followed by a trip to Tainan to see Taiwan’s oldest temples. Stop for a night on the rural island of Xiao Liuqiu before hitting the beach in Kenting. Then ride the train up the magnificent east coast to Taroko Gorge to wrap-up your two-week trip around Taiwan.
Section 1, Jianguo South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Every weekend thousands descend on this normally boring stretch of Taipei for one of the most impressive markets in town: the Jianguo Flower Market. Vendors from around the city and region display amazing examples of flowers and plants, many of...
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
No. 221, Sec 2, Zhi Shan Rd, Shilin District, Taipei City, Taiwan 111
When Chiang Kai-shek fled mainland China for Taiwan, he took with him many of the treasures that at one time were featured in Beijing’s Palace Museum. Among the items are relics and antiques reflecting 8,000 years of Chinese history. Today the...
Taipei 101, No. 7, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
Soaring more than 1,600 feet into the air, Taipei 101 is one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world and probably Taipei’s most iconic site. For a small fee, visitors can spend time on the observation deck—a large space that offers a 360-degree...
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
Longshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all...
The Huaxi Night Market ((華西街觀光夜市), also known as 'Snake Alley' is famous for selling various snake-based goods such as medicine, soup, and wine. It's best known, however, for the shots of snake blood that one can take. Pictured, from left to...
No. 194號, Section 2, Xinyi Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
The art of making the perfect xiao long bao, or soup dumpling, is something the Taiwanese take very, very seriously. Maybe that’s why so many food experts say that the best dumplings in the world can be found in Taipei at the classic restaurant...
No. 39號, Chang'an West Road, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
When my mountain biking plans were rained out, I had to find something else to do, so I decided to check out Taipei's Museum of Contemporary Art. I was surprised by the variety of the artwork there. They have everything from paintings to...
253, Taiwan, New Taipei City, Shimen District, 下員坑路33之6號
Located in the Guanyinshuan National Scenic Area in New Taipei, Taiwan's Yehlio Geopark showcases an otherworldly landscape that is not to be missed. It is the only place in the world where you can see the geological features present in this park,...
Alley 342, Lane 150, Section 5, Xinyi Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The base of Elephant Mountain is just a short walk from the base of Taipei 101 and offers one of the most accessible and stunning views of the city—except, perhaps, from the top of the tower itself. The hike up the mountain is steep, but can be...
704, Taiwan, Tainan City, North District, 台南市北區
Night markets are a quintessential Taiwan experience. Young couples, families, retirees, and swarms of teenagers descend upon these markets to graze, gossip, flirt, play, and graze some more. Lately, the ones in Taipei have been over-run by...
No. 2號, Nanmen Road, West Central District, Tainan City, Taiwan 700
This historical site was Taiwan's first academy, built in 1655, for the purpose of continuing classical Chinese teachings and training civil servants on the island, which was at political odds with Mainland China. The building is prized for it's...
Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuchiu is a beautiful island, but the best spot has to be the iconic Vase Rock. This spot is located near the downtown area and ferry dock. There's a wooden walkway where you can walk along the coast and watch the sun set over the Taiwan...
Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuqiu is basically a fishing village, and is known throughout Taiwan for its seafood. The main street is lined with seafood restaurants with the catch of the day sitting out front on ice in glass cases. You can always tell which is the...
92942, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Liuqiu Township, Zhongxiao Road, 2號1 巷 之 18 號
There are two main places to snorkel on Xiao Liuqiu. One is at the base of Vase Rock, near the main harbor. The other is on the opposite side of the island. The tropical fish are something to see, but the amazing thing about this spot is the...
Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
Xiao Liuqiu can be circumnavigated by scooter in under an hour, and although it may sound a bit pedestrian, it is a wonderful experience. Scooters can be rented at the harbor. Helmets are mandatory in Taiwan, an are always a good idea, but are...
929, Taiwan, Pingtung County, Liuqiu Township, 屏東縣琉球鄉
Black Dwarf Cave (also known as Black Ghost Cave) is located on Xiao Liuchiu's west coast. It's more of a walkway through a maze of precipitous lava rock formations than a tunnel into a cliff like one normally expects of a cave. The cave has a...
Liuqiu, Liuqiu Township, Pingtung County, Taiwan 929
This west-facing beach may appear to be white sand at a glance, but your bare feet will quickly discover that it's made of corse shards of coral, so watch your step. Rough edges aside, this beach is seldom visited (some people may have been known...
No. 18, Zhongbu Cross-island highway, Xiulin Township, Hualien County, Taiwan 972
These beautiful hot springs are located several kilometres into the gorge. To get there you must drive or cycle to the parking lot and then walk down a long wooden staircase built into the cliffside. At the bottom you'll find a quaint...
A fellow named Rihang owns a guest house near the bottom of the gorge that runs a fantastic program for visitors: Rihang will rent you a room, help you apply for hiking permits (when necessary), and then will drive you to the trailhead of your...
972, Taiwan, Hualien County, Xiulin Township, 富世村283-3號
If you pass through Taroko, the Eternal Spring Shrine is one of the places you have to stop. This unique shrine built into the mountainside over a waterfall can be seen from the highway, and it's a just a short walk through a cave-like trail...
This broad, flat trail meanders along the riverside for several kilometres. With only a slight slope, it's one of the easiest and most scenic hikes in Taroko Gorge. If you follow the trail far enough you will come to some azure swimming holes,...
