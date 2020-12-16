Two Weeks in Taiwan

Two weeks is just enough time to travel Taiwan’s perimeter and see the main highlights without rushing. Adjust to the culture with a few days around the capital, Taipei, followed by a trip to Tainan to see Taiwan’s oldest temples. Stop for a night on the rural island of Xiao Liuqiu before hitting the beach in Kenting. Then ride the train up the magnificent east coast to Taroko Gorge to wrap-up your two-week trip around Taiwan.