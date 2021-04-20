Mengjia Longshan Temple

CATCH: Do your own temple hopping in Taipei

One of the things that struck me when I was in Taipei was the amount of temples it had. It must have one of the highest temple per capita ratio. From the huge and overwhelming Longshan Temple (pictured) to smaller ones down random streets in the city I kept discovering different ones I couldn't even remember all their names by the end of the trip.



Longshan is huge and definitely the most crowded. It's almost like a temple complex with different altars dedicated for different things and different deities. If you're up to it you can try to join the crowds as they light incense and candles and walk in a procession as they chant their prayers. Or you can perch yourself at a corner and just observe it all.



And when you're out in the streets of Taipei just pay attention to the whiff of incense. Chances are it'll lead you to another small temple.