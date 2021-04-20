Mengjia Longshan Temple
No. 211, Guangzhou Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10853
| +886 2 2302 5162
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Visit Longshan Temple at SunsetLongshan is not Taipei's largest temple, but its unique beauty and proximity to the MRT have made it a very popular one. It's an awesome place to stop by at sunset when the after-work crowd comes to worship. The temple fills with people from all walks of life praying and telling fortunes using traditional bua buei blocks. The slanting light from the setting sun highlights the smoke rising from incense urns, giving it a supernatural feel.
almost 7 years ago
Light a Candle at Longshan Temple
My sightseeing in Taipei began at the Longshan Temple, one of the the 5 most famous temples in Taiwan. It was majestic! So colorful and ornate. There were monks outside selling flowers and fruit that worshippers left as offerings. The steady stream of incense and throngs of people praying made for a very authentic experience.
almost 7 years ago
CATCH: Do your own temple hopping in Taipei
One of the things that struck me when I was in Taipei was the amount of temples it had. It must have one of the highest temple per capita ratio. From the huge and overwhelming Longshan Temple (pictured) to smaller ones down random streets in the city I kept discovering different ones I couldn't even remember all their names by the end of the trip.
