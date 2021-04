Hiking The Otherworldly Yehlio Geopark in Taiwan

Located in the Guanyinshuan National Scenic Area in New Taipei, Taiwan 's Yehlio Geopark showcases an otherworldly landscape that is not to be missed. It is the only place in the world where you can see the geological features present in this park, like mushroom rocks, sea-eroded troughs, and honeycombed formations that make you feel like you're walking through a Salvador Dali painting. Make sure to also explore the nearby markets, which offer free samples of local foods.