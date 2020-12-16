Traditional to Modern: Nordic Cuisine in Copenhagen
Nordic cuisine is making a modern day comeback and there is no city where this is more apparent than the charming Danish capital. The city delivers on its past to present promise where traditional Danish fare mixes with some of the world's most modern, innovative and successful chefs.
Geranium has the distinction of having been awarded two Michelin stars for 2014. The restaurant is situated on the 8th floor in the heart of Fælledparken and provides wonderful views out over Copenhagen's skyline. For these guys nature is food,...
Beer aficionados, listen up. I'd be willing to bet that your ale-induced reveries often took you to a place almost too good to be true, where the homemade beers not only rocked your socks but also your taste buds with a mouth-watering, upscale...
The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Marv & Ben has become famous within Copenhagen for its focus on simple classics served in an artistic way while still remaining packed with flavor. As with most New Nordic restaurants, the menu is highly seasonal and draws heavily from what is...
This shop is run by a 4th generation smørrebrød cook. Ida's family has been preparing and selling smørrebrød since 1888 with a reputation for having one of the most extensive smørrebrød menus in Denmark. Not only is it worth trying her smørrebrød,...
Foodies, rejoice. Torvehallerne is a one-stop shop for several meals, snacks, and gourmet groceries or gastronomical gifts. It's an airy, light-filled building with all kinds of purveyors, from fantastic coffee shops, chefs cooking fresh pasta and...
Cap Horn describes itself as a converted watering hole formerly servicing "thirsty sailors and women of easy virtue". More recently its clientele are decidedly more civilized. Focusing on an organic mindset, Cap Horn provides a menu pulled from...
These guys take a lot of pride in the food they prepare. Things are made from scratch daily, and they focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients based on taste and what's in season. Beyond just smørrebrød and the usual Danish lunch menu, Told and...
This group of more than 30 cafés across Denmark are open early, so they’re great for breakfast. The tea, coffee, and sandwiches are all very nice, but what really sets Lagkagehuset apart is the quality of the cakes. It would take an iron will to...
Forget Paris. I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen. Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all...
