Geranium
8, Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 2100 København, Denmark
| +45 69 96 00 20
More info
Wed - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 6:30pm - 12am
Thoughtfulness Can Be TastedGeranium has the distinction of having been awarded two Michelin stars for 2014. The restaurant is situated on the 8th floor in the heart of Fælledparken and provides wonderful views out over Copenhagen's skyline.
For these guys nature is food, and food is art.
Photo: Geranium
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Modern Nordic fare with world-class skill
Forget Noma. There I said it. There is another A-list chef in town, Rasmus Kofoed, who is putting up dishes that will make you forget all about Copenhagen's most famous restaurant. What's more - you may actually be able to reserve a table here (plan ahead at least 3 weeks).