Geranium

8, Per Henrik Lings Allé 4, 2100 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 69 96 00 20
Thoughtfulness Can Be Tasted Copenhagen Denmark
Wed - Sat 12pm - 3:30pm, 6:30pm - 12am

Thoughtfulness Can Be Tasted

Geranium has the distinction of having been awarded two Michelin stars for 2014. The restaurant is situated on the 8th floor in the heart of Fælledparken and provides wonderful views out over Copenhagen's skyline.

For these guys nature is food, and food is art.

Photo: Geranium

By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

Bobby Heard
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Modern Nordic fare with world-class skill

Forget Noma. There I said it. There is another A-list chef in town, Rasmus Kofoed, who is putting up dishes that will make you forget all about Copenhagen's most famous restaurant. What's more - you may actually be able to reserve a table here (plan ahead at least 3 weeks).

