Meyers Bageri

Jægersborggade 9, 2200 København N, Denmark
Website
| +45 25 10 11 34
Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm

Brød

Forget Paris. I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen. Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all of the city's great restaurants, including Noma and Relae. But there's perhaps no place better to try a loaf than warm out of the oven at Meyers Bageri.
By Lisa Abend , AFAR Contributor

Bobby Heard
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Traditional Danish bakery

While in the land that brought you the Danish, one must stop at a traditional bakery to taste test the real thing. While you're here make sure to try traditional Danish treats such as hindbaersnitter or kanelsnegler, or grab a loaf of heavenly rugbrød (rye bread).

