Brød

Forget Paris . I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen . Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all of the city's great restaurants, including Noma and Relae. But there's perhaps no place better to try a loaf than warm out of the oven at Meyers Bageri.