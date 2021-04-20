Meyers Bageri
Jægersborggade 9, 2200 København N, Denmark
| +45 25 10 11 34
Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm
BrødForget Paris. I'm convinced the best bread in the world comes from Copenhagen. Deeply flavored from specially-milled grains and kneaded when wet so the texture comes out satisfyingly chewy, this fantastic stuff threatens to ruin appetites at all of the city's great restaurants, including Noma and Relae. But there's perhaps no place better to try a loaf than warm out of the oven at Meyers Bageri.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago
Traditional Danish bakery
While in the land that brought you the Danish, one must stop at a traditional bakery to taste test the real thing. While you're here make sure to try traditional Danish treats such as hindbaersnitter or kanelsnegler, or grab a loaf of heavenly rugbrød (rye bread).