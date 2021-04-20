Top Restaurants in Iceland

Laugavegur 103, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

This tiny spot on Laugavegur offers a very simple but tasty menu that has become wildly popular with noodle fans. Chances are you’ll smell the tantalizing aroma wafting from its doors before you see it. Inside, there are just three types of dishes to choose from: beef, chicken, and vegetarian, all delicious and all served in a steaming, noodle-filled broth. The soups are made fresh in an open kitchen, and service is both quick and friendly. You can control the amount of spice you would like, and there is an option to eat in or take away (although there are only around a dozen seats, and the place is generally full). Noodle Station happens to be one of the cheapest fast-food options in the city, too.