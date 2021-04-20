Restaurants + Cafés
Top Restaurants in Iceland
Iceland’s culinary star has been on the rise thanks to cutting-edge chefs who focus on Nordic cuisine as well as innovative takes on other cuisines. The Michelin Guide has taken note, naming Dill Restaurant Iceland’s first Michelin-starred restaurant. From an Icelandic hot dog stand that’s a must-try to high-end spots that encourage diners to try new takes on classic ingredients through tasting menus, including fermented shark and salted cod, there’s a world of flavor waiting for you.
Highlights
Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
The award-winning Grillmarkaðurinn (Grill Market), known for working with local farmers and suppliers to create meals that are fresh, organic, seasonal, and delicious, is a definite culinary highlight for foodies visiting Iceland. The welcoming and impressive interior blends contemporary style with natural textiles, as well as elements like moss and basalt. The menu is generally centered around fish and meat, ranging from salted cod with lobster salad to grilled pork ribs and dry-aged rib eye, but there are vegetarian dishes available, too. Everything is grilled to perfection and artfully presented on wooden cutting boards. The wine list is expertly curated, too. Staff are professional and friendly.
Laugavegur 59, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s Dill restaurant, run by chef Gunnar Karl Gíslason and sommelier Ólafur Örn Ólafsson, is the first venue in Iceland to win a coveted Michelin star. It specializes in New Nordic Cuisine, which means that the kitchen updates traditional dishes such as arctic char, pork belly, and lamb shanks in highly creative and ultradelicious ways—often pairing them with healthy ingredients like barley, berries, and kale. The restaurant is open four evenings a week, and the seven-course menu changes regularly based on availability of local ingredients. Food can be paired with a fabulous selection of champagnes and wines. It’s not the cheapest choice in town, but it is one of the best.
Austurstræti
Reykjavík’s Laundromat Café is one of the city’s most casual and upbeat places to hang out, whether you want to drink a fine craft beer, enjoy brunch, or—yes—do your laundry. The sister enterprise of the original establishment in Copenhagen, it’s kitted out in a classic American-diner style, with leather stools around a central bar and a smattering of perpetually full tables and booths. The menu spans healthy brunches, Sunday roasts, soups, sandwiches, and burgers, and there’s also a decent list of wines and beers (including local craft beers). Plus there are hundreds of books you can borrow, trade, or buy, board games to play (Yahtzee, backgammon, chess, or cards), and newspapers and magazines to read. Laundry machines can be found in the basement, and there’s a playroom for kids plus a children’s brunch option.
12 Aðalstræti
The name of this restaurant gives a fairly big clue as to its culinary specialty—i.e., fish. But the market part of the name is equally important, since the kitchen espouses a commitment to fresh ingredients, which are usually purchased from local farmers and fishermen. Spread across two floors inside one of central Reykjavík’s oldest buildings, this smartly decorated spot is run by head chef Hrefna Rósa Sætran (part of the Icelandic National Culinary team), and serves not just fish and seafood but also meat and vegetarian dishes, all prepared in an open kitchen that boasts the country’s only robata grill. There is a separate raw bar serving up sushi and sashimi, and a surprisingly funky cocktail and craft beer menu.
Hotels
Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, 108, Suðurlandsbraut 2, Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavík’s upscale Vox restaurant lies within the lobby of the Hilton Reykjavík Nordica hotel. Decorated in the same style as the hotel—which means a design that is minimal but welcoming, with a color scheme of whites, beiges, and browns offset by paper lanterns and wooden floors—the venue is split between a casual bistro offering a range of light meals and a formal restaurant with a more ambitious menu in the evenings—plus a popular lunchtime buffet serving hot and cold dishes spanning Mediterranean fare, sushi, and Indonesian-style curries. The à la carte dinner menu features New Nordic dishes including lamb, fish, duck, and goose, with the option of a fixed-price, five-course seasonal service that can be accompanied by an impressive range of wine and champagne options from around the world.
Skólavörðustígur 14, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Founded in 2010 by chefs Gústav Axel Gunnlaugsson and Lárus Gunnar Jónasson, Seafood Grill serves up decidedly upmarket Icelandic seafood dishes alongside high-quality meat dishes and some vegetarian-friendly offerings, too, in a wood-heavy interior that casually straddles the hip and the trad. As well as à la carte options such as slow-cooked lamb, grilled chicken breast, and some deliciously rich desserts (try the crème brûlée), the kitchen offers set menus like the multicourse Big Grill Party and Fish Feast. The wine and beer list is top-notch, as is the warm and friendly service. If that isn’t recommendation enough, the restaurant is conveniently located between the city’s famous Hallgrímskirkja church and the busy Laugavegur shopping street.
Geirsgata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
I can’t say I saw too many cows roaming around the Icelandic countryside but that doesn’t stop them from making some mean burgers! Near central hub downtown you’ll see tons of fun street art - and also a great burger at Hamborgarabullan. Try the bernaise sauce. perfect dipping for fries or burger and big fan favorite of 6 year olds!
Pósthússtræti, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as “the best hot dog in town,” is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten here, as have visitors including Bill Clinton and Metallica singer James Hetfield. In business since 1937, the stand has been instrumental in developing the specific Icelandic version of the American hot dog: a sausage made from a blend of organic Icelandic lamb with pork and beef, and includes toppings and condiments like ketchup, sweet mustard, fried (and raw, if requested) onions, and a special rémoulade made from mayonnaise, capers, and herbs. Unsurprisingly, the stall is at its busiest in the small hours of weekend mornings, after the bars and clubs close.
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavik, Iceland
The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa is one of Iceland’s most visited attractions, and its Lava restaurant has become a big part of making the experience memorable. Set into a lava rock face, the restaurant offers stellar views over the lagoon and serves international food created by Ingi Þórarinn Friðriksson and his team of experienced chefs in a modern, refined environment. The menu features traditional Icelandic dishes such as arctic char, lobster, and slow-cooked lamb, all updated with modern techniques and ingredients. There are also vegetarian dishes and an array of tasty desserts, set menus at lunchtime, and special menus for kids. The drinks list is impressively broad, with a good selection of cocktails and fine European wines should you want to make an evening of it.
Laugavegur 103, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
This tiny spot on Laugavegur offers a very simple but tasty menu that has become wildly popular with noodle fans. Chances are you’ll smell the tantalizing aroma wafting from its doors before you see it. Inside, there are just three types of dishes to choose from: beef, chicken, and vegetarian, all delicious and all served in a steaming, noodle-filled broth. The soups are made fresh in an open kitchen, and service is both quick and friendly. You can control the amount of spice you would like, and there is an option to eat in or take away (although there are only around a dozen seats, and the place is generally full). Noodle Station happens to be one of the cheapest fast-food options in the city, too.
Þórsgata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
This French-style bistro is a perennial favorite for locals, who come here for breakfast, brunch, dinner, or just drinks. The menu has a Scandinavian focus with some international offerings—hence regular dishes like catch of the day and a hearty fish soup can be found alongside high-quality steaks, club sandwiches, and moules marinières. Lunch specials keep the place busy during the week, and the weekend brunches are a big draw too. The bar’s offerings are equally balanced, with a range of beers, wines, and cocktails as well as fresh smoothies. Pleasant service, a classic, upmarket interior, and a generally convivial atmosphere conspire to make this bistro a great all-rounder.
Laugavegur 20b, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Not so long ago, Reykjavík’s restaurants focused almost exclusively on meat and fish dishes. Nowadays there are a growing number of vegetarian and even vegan spots, plus several places with a focus on healthy eating—such as the pioneering Gló, which opened back in 2007 and now has several other branches throughout the city. Gló's menu changes daily to reflect the season and the market and features four main dishes, one of which is usually raw. Besides the entrées on the main menu, the compelling list of desserts provides further proof that it’s possible for healthy food to taste great too.
Hotels
356, Íþróttahús Snæfellsbæjar, Engihlíð 1, 355 Ólafsvík, Iceland
Located on the breathtaking Snæfellsnes Peninsula, a couple of hours north of Reykjavík, Hótel Búðir has been operating since the 1940s and is one of the best places to stay in the region—as well as one of the best places to dine. The restaurant is simply decorated with wooden tables and chairs, lace curtains, traditional paintings, and—the main draw aesthetically—huge windows that look out onto the magnificent landscapes of the peninsula. Framed in those windows are moss-covered lava fields, the glistening ocean, and the Snæfellsjökull glacier itself. The gourmet menu focuses on local goods: fresh fish and meat (lamb, veal) from nearby farms, with fresh, seasonal vegetables. Staff are welcoming and always happy to guide you through the very decent wine and cocktail lists.
Vogafjós, 660 Myvatn, Iceland
Situated close to the otherworldly Lake Mývatn in northern Iceland, this unique café and restaurant—heralded by a simple wooden sign on the roadway—is located in a glassed dining room inside a working farm’s cowshed. Vogafjós offers homemade local food like smoked trout, breads baked in underground geothermal ovens, raw smoked lamb, and cheese that comes from the very cows you can see through the venue’s windows. (Guests are welcome to visit the herd before or after a meal.) The farm also runs a cozy bed and breakfast, and the lake’s geothermal spa is in the vicinity, should you want to make more of an experience out of it.
Skipagata 14, Akureyri, Iceland
Strikið, one of the finest places to dine in Akureyri, is spread out between two dining rooms on the fifth floor of an office building. The restaurant’s menu—created by owner and head chef Robert Hasler—features traditional Icelandic dishes such as lamb shoulder and seafood soup as well as modern fare such as sushi and reindeer burgers. The terrific food is matched to wonderful views of the fjord and mountains from huge picture windows and, on the long sunlit nights of summer, from an outdoor terrace.