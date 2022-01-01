Top Attractions in the Greek Islands
Join millions of travelers who have wandered these islands looking for sun-bleached remnants of grand amphitheaters or the perfect beach among many contenders or serene temples. Bright summer days will forever remind you of your journey here.
The elemental drama of Santorini’s volcanic landscape draws more than 2 million visitors every year. For more than 3,500 years, this mineral-rich terroir has also produced outstanding wines. There are around 50 indigenous...
Santorini’s flooded caldera hogs the headlines, but the smoldering crater on Nisyros is equally dramatic. In fact, this entire Dodecanese island is an active volcano, with a 2.5-mile caldera surrounded by several smaller craters....
A retreat for Orthodox pilgrims and publicity-shy celebrities, Patmos owes its mystical aura to the 11th-century Monastery of Saint-John, which dominates the UNESCO-protected settlement of Chora. Follow wafts of incense into the mosaic-paved...
Blame actress Meryl Streep for putting this chapel on the map. Teetering atop an outcrop of rock adrift the northeastern coast of Skopelos, the church of Agios Ioannis tou Kastri (St. John of the Castle) is where Streep serenaded Pierce Brosnan...
The ancient Greeks called Folegandros "iron hard," but this Cycladic island has a mellow soul beneath its edges. The northern part is the wildest, where locals still scrabble a living making cheese from their goats, threshing grain with mules, and...
Wearing a simple caftan with fine gold embroidery, studded sandals, and no makeup, Kiki Sinteli is effortlessly chic. She’s also the best advertisement for her boutique in the handsome Chora of Andros, a lush island with an abundance of...
Huge, lush, and kept hush-hush by the local shipping families, Andros is only two hours by ferry from Athens. The main town, with its neoclassical mansions, fine-art museums, and yacht club, is more Downton Abbey than Aegean village. The...
Although Lefkada is the only Greek island accessible by land (via a causeway first built in 500 B.C.E.), its main attractions are the incredible white-sand beaches Porto Katsiki, Kathisma, and Egremni, which are featured on countless Greek tourism...
With more than 60 classic Cycladic villages on Tinos, it’s hard to pick a favorite. The largest, Pyrgos (or Panormos), is the hub of the island’s marble sculpture, a tradition that dates back centuries. Every doorway and lintel is...
The ancient historian Herodotus described Naxos as the "happiest of islands." It’s certainly hard not to have a good time on the largest of the Cycladic islands, with its antiquities, medieval watchtowers, mountain trails dotted...
A bit removed from the other Sporades islands, Skyros is deeply traditional. Old ladies in yellow headscarves sit on their stoops, bent over embroidery. Carpenters chisel the distinctive wooden skamnaki (miniature chairs carved with...
Of all the Greek islands, sybaritic Mykonos has the most to offer big spenders. Instead of worry beads and flip-flops, the shopping scene is more Louis Vuitton and Lalaounis jewelry. Ergon, a stark white concept store with rag rugs installed...
Dreamed up by a pair of American philosophy majors, this atmospheric bookshop a few steps down from Oia’s pedestrian "main street" is packed to the rafters with novels, travelbooks, rare first editions, and, of course, Greek mythology and...
Locals claim there are 75 beaches on volcanic Milos, ranging from brilliant white to black, red, and gray. Hidden fjords, hot springs, and underwater caves make a stunning setting for kayaking, scuba diving, and sailing. The...
Hozoviotissa Monastery was built in 1017 C.E. as a feat of sheer willpower. It’s hard to fathom how the eight-story building was carved from the cliff face, 984 feet above the sea. It’s a spectacular hike, up hundreds of...
Mastic—the fragrant resin cultivated exclusively on southern Chios—gives local cuisine a distinctive flavor. Used in everything from cakes to liqueur, mastic has been the mainstay of the local economy since the Middle Ages. The ...
There’s only one proper road on Asytpalea, the westernmost island in the Dodecanese, and even that peters out in the middle of nowhere. Dirt tracks lead to isolated pebble beaches such as Vatses and Kaminakia. (In Kaminakia, stop by...
Ouzo is produced primarily on the Greek island of Lesvos. The lively neoclassical port of Mytilene is awash with delightful ouzeries that offer dozens of varieties of the liqueur alongside saucers of salted sardines, cheese cured in olive...
Craggy, car-free, cosmopolitan Hydra has always been an island of artists. Brice Marden, Juergen Teller, and Adam Cohen (son of Leonard) all have homes here. The Athens School of Fine Arts runs a summer residence program in a vast mansion that...
When you arrive in Corfu, you may notice it doesn't look a great deal like the other Greek islands—in fact, it has a distinctly Venetian feel. That's because, unlike the rest of Greece, Corfu was never ruled bytheOttomans. The Old Town is a...
Part of the Cyclades, this Mediterranean retreat is complete with white beaches and crystal blue waters, pottery making that dates back thousands of years, and villages that uphold ancient traditions. But what really makes this island stand out...
