Top Attractions in Colorado

What was once a garbage dump on the Arkansas River decades ago is now one of the premier whitewater parks in Colorado , thanks to brother-sister duo Jed and Katie Selby, who bought the land—which had been slated for development—and then in turn donated the three-acre river corridor to the city of Buena Vista. Through a series of grants, proposed and written by Katie, the city was able to design five whitewater structures that accommodate all levels of kayakers and SUPers, beginners to experts. There are fun, easy surf waves to play in, as well as an advanced hole to practice in, and climbing boulders and walking trails. No need to bring your own gear as it can all be rented from CKS (Colorado Kayak Supply) right there in town; locals in the neighborhood just carry their equipment down to the river. And if you’re keen to learn, hit up the Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center just out of town.