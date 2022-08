Top Attractions in Anguilla

Coronation Avenue

Said to be the oldest structure on the island, Wallblake House is also the only surviving 18th-century plantation home that has been restored and that can be toured. Located in the Valley, capital of Anguilla , the 1787 property was once part of a 97-acre sugar and cotton plantation. Bestowed to the Catholic Church in 1976, it was abandoned until it was finally refurbished in 2004. The main home, which suffered a fire at the hands of the invading French forces, and the outbuildings are intact in design. Though the house is currently used as a rectory, tours can be arranged by emailing in advance.