Top Attractions in Anguilla

Anguilla’s most social beach is full of local flavor. From visiting boats to residents who flock here for the best island-style bar-and-nightlife atmosphere—home to Johnno’s, Elvis’ Beach Bar, and the Pumphouse—there’s never a dull moment on Sandy Ground’s long, soft strand. The water here is calm, making it an ideal stretch of sand for families as well. Sandy Ground is also the site of Anguilla’s August Monday, the most important day of the summer carnival season, when the entire country seems to be in the same location to celebrate J’ouvert: some folks on the beach, some on boats blasting music. By 1 p.m., the August Monday sailboat race kicks off—the first round of qualifying for the final carnival boat race at week’s end.