Anguilla has plenty of large, world-class beaches (many with equally alluring beach bars), like Meads Bay and Shoal Bay. But my favorite beach by far is the aptly named Little Bay Beach. This secluded, tiny strip of sand roughly 40 feet long is nestled in the recesses of tall yellow limestone cliffs on the north coast. Though all beaches on Anguilla are public, getting to this little piece of paradise can be a chore for most, so it’s often empty. And by chore, I mean you can only get to it one of two ways: by boat or by rappelling down those aforementioned picturesque cliffs! The climb is roughly 30 feet, but someone has been thoughtful enough to leave a rope permanently dangling down the cliff face, so it’s not a major problem. And once you’re down, you’ll be rewarded with a pristine little beach all to yourself. The water is calm, the snorkeling is great, and if you need more adventure, there’s a boulder a short swim into the bay perfect for scaling... And leaping off!