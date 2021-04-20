HomeTravel GuidesAnguillaCrocus Hill

Little Bay Beach

Crocus Hill 2640, Anguilla
1074effbd70ab9735d73acf94e125472.jpg

Amanda Ghany Langford/age fotostock

1074effbd70ab9735d73acf94e125472.jpg

One of Anguilla’s most secluded beaches, Little Bay is tucked beneath a series of bluffs on the island’s northwest. Usually reached by boat or kayak from Crocus Bay, this tiny, undeveloped stretch of sand hugs a cove with calm turquoise waters filled with small tropical fish, sea turtles, and starfish. Bring drinks and snacks, rent gear from Da Vida Restaurant, and kayak (or boat taxi) over in the morning to avoid the crowds and spend a couple of blissful hours away from it all.

By Patrick Bennett

More Recommendations

Patrick Bennett
Fri Jul 18 03:41:26 EDT 2014

Rappel Down to Little Bay Beach

Anguilla has plenty of large, world-class beaches (many with equally alluring beach bars), like Meads Bay and Shoal Bay. But my favorite beach by far is the aptly named Little Bay Beach. This secluded, tiny strip of sand roughly 40 feet long is nestled in the recesses of tall yellow limestone cliffs on the north coast. Though all beaches on Anguilla are public, getting to this little piece of paradise can be a chore for most, so it’s often empty. And by chore, I mean you can only get to it one of two ways: by boat or by rappelling down those aforementioned picturesque cliffs! The climb is roughly 30 feet, but someone has been thoughtful enough to leave a rope permanently dangling down the cliff face, so it’s not a major problem. And once you’re down, you’ll be rewarded with a pristine little beach all to yourself. The water is calm, the snorkeling is great, and if you need more adventure, there’s a boulder a short swim into the bay perfect for scaling... And leaping off!

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at [email protected].

Nearby highlights
open-uri20121205-32147-hpuzwl
Ani Villas
April 20, 2021 03:32 PM
open-uri20121121-13740-quarfp
The “Iguana” Cave
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
People sitting in the food court at Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport with a graphic brown-and-white ceiling overhead
Air Travel News
Which North America Airports Are Truly Best in Class? Travelers Have Spoken
September 18, 2025 07:30 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
A ceremony involving colorful powders shooting into the air during on soccer field with a stadium full of onlookers
Trending News
A Great Way to Be Part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Become a Volunteer
September 18, 2025 07:27 PM
 · 
Meredith Heil Bock
A person walks into the thermal pool at Roku Kyoto, LXR Hotels & Resorts with loungers and umbrellas along with guest rooms lining the pool area
Loyalty + Rewards
The Amex Platinum Card Now Has the Highest Annual Fee of All Travel Credit Cards. Will Anyone Pay That Much?
September 18, 2025 12:54 PM
 · 
Katherine Fan
Photo by Tim VH/Unsplash
Outdoor Adventure
Nothing Says Commitment Like Couples Therapy on the Side of a Cliff
September 18, 2025 12:38 PM
 · 
Esme Benjamin
A white guest room with doors opening to balcony and view of the Eiffel Tower
A white guest room with doors opening to balcony and view of the Eiffel Tower
Hotels We Love
The Paris Hotels Where an Eiffel Tower View Is Actually Worth It
September 18, 2025 09:58 AM
 · 
Mary Winston Nicklin
FutureOfTravel22.jpg
Where to Travel Next
Spin the Globe
September 18, 2025 09:57 AM
 · 
AFAR Editors