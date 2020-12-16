Where are you going?
Tokyo's Top Architecture

Collected by Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert
Tokyo combines ultramodern and ancient architecture with elegance and ease.
Tokyo International Forum

3-chōme-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
The Tokyo International Forum is a stunning architectural masterpiece of glass and steel truss designed as a multipurpose convention and event space by Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly. It was completed in 1996 on the site of the former Tokyo...
青山製図専門学校(1号館) Aoyama Drafting College

7-9 Uguisudanichō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 150-0032, Japan
Japanese architects clearly have a thing for spaceships; perhaps it’s the heavy anime/manga influence they’ve been inundated with since childhood, but whatever the reason many buildings in Tokyo abound with sci-fi accents and flair. A neat example...
Fuji Terebi

２丁目-4-8 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tōkyō-to 135-0091, Japan
Tokyo’s modern design and architecture embraces originality. Odaiba houses many of Tokyo’s ultramodern structures most notably Fuji TV Building, resembling an erector set with its steel geometric design and Tokyo Big Sight, reminiscent of an alien...
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

6-chōme-11-1 Roppongi, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 106-0032, Japan
In recent years the construction of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower and Tokyo Midtown has made Roppongi a high end shopping destination. Tokyo Midtown and Mori Tower combine art and fashion. Tokyo Midtown tauts stores like Pleats Please Issey Miyake,...
