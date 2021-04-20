Where are you going?
Meiji Jingu

1-1 Yoyogikamizonochō, Shibuya-ku, Tōkyō-to 151-8557, Japan
Website
| +81 3-3379-5511
Sun - Sat 5am - 6pm

Meiji Jingu Shrine

The serenity of the Meiji Jingu Shrine is a notable contrast to the crowds of Harajuku hipsters just beyond the giant torii gates. The Shinto shrine complex, which was dedicated to Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken in 1920, is inside a forest that shuts out the noise and energy of the city. This temple is a popular site for celebratory events such as weddings and children's festivals, so chances are good that visitors will happen upon families dressed up in traditional kimonos.
By Yukari Sakamoto , AFAR Local Expert

Erin Bogar
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Tokyo's Great Shrine

Meiji Jingu, Ise Jingu, and Atsuta Jingu are the three great Shinto shrines of Japan. Meiji Jingu is located in central Tokyo northwest of Harajuku station. It was built in 1920 in honor of Emperor Meiji, who was largely responsible for Japan's transition into a modern industrial nation. The shrine sits on 172 acres of land and is surrounded by about 170,000 trees. In the fall the shrine's numerous ginkgo trees turn bright yellow and on New Year's Eve many Japanese pray for the upcoming year at Meiji Jingu.
Sophie Friedman
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Meiji Shrine

When Emperor Meiji was born in 1852, Japan was a pre-industrial feudal country isolated by choice. Meiji ascended the throne at just 15, and when he died in 1912, Japan had become the modern, industrialized country we know today. The Meiji Shrine, located within Yoyogi Park, is dedicated to Emperor Meiji and his wife, Empress Shoken. The original shrine was built in 1915 and destroyed during World War II. The current structures date from 1958, but they manage to provide a timeless glimpse of old Japan. Almost as impressive as the temple itself are the surrounding landscaped gardens, especially if you visit in spring or early summer when you can almost always count on seeing something in bloom.

Meghan Gordon
almost 7 years ago

A prayer for sake prosperity

Sake offering to show deep respect for the souls of Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken. "In addition to stating our humble gratitude to all of the brewers who have so graciously donated their sake, we also pray for the continuous prosperity of the sake brewing industry and all the other industries maintaining Japan's traditional culture." Hear, hear.

