Founded in the year 645, Sensoji is the oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo, and one of the most important. Upon entering the temple grounds, you pass first through Kaminarimon (Thunder Gate), before walking down a long street lined with dozens of shops and vendors, selling everything from traditional kimonos to snacks to souvenirs. Be prepared for a bit of jostling here, as the crowds can become overwhelming. At the end of the street, the space opens up a bit and you come to another gate, the Hozomon. Beyond this stands the temple’s main hall and a five-story pagoda, all decorated in the same bright red and gold. It doesn’t take long to see everything, and is a perfect activity to combine with the Tokyo Sky Tree, which is only about a kilometer away by walking, or only a single stop on the Tobu Line. To get here: From Tokyo Station Take the JR Yamanote Line to Kanda Station (2 minutes, 140 yen) and transfer to the Ginza Subway Line for Asakusa (10 minutes, 170 yen). From Shinjuku Station Take the orange JR Chuo Line to Kanda Station (10 minutes, 170 yen) and transfer to the Ginza Subway Line for Asakusa (10 minutes, 170 yen).